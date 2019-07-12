Nine-year-old girl to trick ride at Last Chance Stampede

Piper Yule, a nine-year-old cowgirl, will trick ride at the 2019 Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena, Mont. July 25-27. Photo courtesy Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Helena, Mont. (July 8, 2019) – A tough little cowgirl will show off her stuff in Helena at the Last Chance Stampede!

Piper Yule, a trick riding nine-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, will trick ride at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair July 25-27.

The young cowgirl, dressed in sequins and glitter, gallops around the arena, going full-steam ahead, and doing gymnastic-like tricks on her pony.

Those tricks, like the Cheyenne drag, the Krouper vault, and “split-the-neck” show off Piper’s athleticism and horsemanship.

The old ranchers around Calgary, Alberta, where she lives with her family, say she’s part-horse, her mother Kelsey says. “She can sit a horse so naturally. She’s comfortable on them.”

Five years ago, when Piper was four years old, she began learning to trick ride. World-class trick rider Madison McDonald, who will also perform in Helena, was Piper’s teacher, and Piper’s parents set some goals to make sure their daughter was fully invested. “She had to be a good rider,” her mom said, before she could start lessons. Piper indeed was invested. “She exceeded the goals,” Kelsey said.

Piper has worked some of the biggest, most prestigious rodeos in the nation. She’s trick rode at the Junior American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; at the Calgary Stampede, at Billings and Missoula, and other places across the U.S. and Canada.

For being so young, she is known for being able to do the difficult tricks well. “Her athletic ability makes her a snappy rider,” her mom said.

As a third grade student, Piper is able to take her schoolwork on the road, which allows her to work rodeos. But she’s a regular kid who also enjoys swimming, skiing, and playing with friends.

She has her own string of ponies that she’s trained, including Boogar, Poncho, Tonto, Bucky and Shiloh.

The nine-year-old is a bit of an adrenaline junkie. When asked her favorite part of trick riding, she responds with, “when I get to do crazy stuff.”

She’s a tough cowgirl, her mother says. “She’s a firecracker, a Canadian spitfire.”

Piper, along with Madison McDonald and Magic in Motion, McDonald’s trick riding act, will perform during each night of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena July 25-27. Pre-rodeo activities begin at 7:30 pm; the rodeo kicks off at 8 pm.

Pre-sale tickets range in price from $17 to $20 and can be purchased online at http://www.LastChanceStampede.com, at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds ticket office, and at the gate. For more information, visit the website or call the fairgrounds at 406.457.8516.

– Last Chance Stampede & Fair