Niobrara Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 13, 2023



Location: Niobrara, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages



1 Herd Bull $217,500

60 Bulls Avg. $7,688



I could tell by the crowd on hand the day was going to be a good one. As I looked over the bulls in the pens the depth of quality was certainly seen from each bull in the offering. The lead-off bull, lot 18 NIO Mojave, set in motion an outstanding day for Niobrara Red Angus.

Top Bulls:



Lot 18 NIO Mojave 2029 BD 1/11/22 Sired by RED U2 Nova 627F Sold for $217,500 to Six Mile Red Angus -Fir Mountain, SK & Sandridge Land & Cattle – Perkins, OK



Lot 1 NIO Sacrifice 2010 BD 01/06/22 Sired by C-T Reputation 0094 sold for $42,000 to Nordlund Stock Farm – Clearbrook, MN



Lot 13 NIO Sundance 2280 BD 02/02/22 Sired by Six Mile John Wick 882E Sold for $ 15,500 to Joseph Skardahl – Marsland,NE



Lot 2 NIO Reputation 2014 Sired by C-T Reputation 0094 sold for $ 13,000 to Ian Murdock – Echo, OR



Comments

Niobrara Red Angus

