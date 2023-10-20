Niobrara Red Angus “Redefined” Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 14, 2023

Location: Sale at the ranch, Niobrara, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

6 Fall Calving Cows avg. $12,667

31 Bred Heifers avg. $6,040

18 Spring Calving Cows avg. $4,583

100 Units Six Mile John Wick semen avg. $2,256



Jeff and Tami Keller, Niobrara Red Angus, held their annual Redefined Red Angus female sale at the ranch just outside Niobrara, Nebraska. This operation has made some great strides in their Red Angus herd and it was very evident on sale day. Excellent set of high quality females with thickness and eye appeal, backed by the best of the breed.



High sellers include:

Lot 3, NIO Alana 8060, 3/13/2018 daughter of MRLA New Era 87Y with Bieber Spartan calf at side to Sandridge Land & Cattle, Perkins, OK for $30,000.



Lot 2, Red U-2 Syringa 71A, 1/14/2013 daughter of Red U-2 Strike Force 24Y open and ready to flush to A&R Red Angus, Holdingford, MN for $17,000.



Lot 9, NIO Lakota 1250, 6/6/2021 daughter of EGL GCC Red EAgle E7194 bred to NIO Freedom 1005 sold ot Frazier Cattle Co. Noringer, MO for $14,500.



Lot 20, NIO Missie 2056, 1/18/2022 daughter of Red U-2 Mission 61W, bred to Bieber CL Energize F121 to Rohrich Cutting Edge Ranch, Steele, ND for $10,000.



Lot 10, NIOTarmilly 2286, 2/3/2022 daughter of Six Mile John Wick 882E, bred to calve in Jan. 2024 sold to Brian Kerd, Valparlso, NE at $9,500.



A special sale feature was the last public offering of Six Mile John Wick semen that was very hotly sought after, averaging $2,256 per unit.

A & R Red Angus, Holdingford, MN selected a couple females at the Niobrara Red Angus "Redefined" Red Angus sale.

Kara Sutphen, Alliance, NE added Niobrara Red Angus genetics to her herd.