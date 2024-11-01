NJ’s Hotline: Six of 10 tight Senate races have ag connections

National Journal’s Hotline has released its final list of the 10 tightest Senate races. The most vulnerable incumbent senators include:

Democrat Jon Tester of Montana, a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee

Bob Casey, D-Pa., a former Senate Agriculture Committee member

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., a former Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee chairwoman who remains on the subcommittee

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee

Also vulnerable to a change of party is the open seat in Michigan to succeed Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.

–The Hagstrom Report