No-Cost Technical Assistance Available For New USDA Meat and Poultry Processing Grant



Businesses and individuals interested in applying for a grant under USDA Rural Development’s new Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program Phase II (MPPEP II) grant program can access no-cost technical assistance to navigate the grant preparation process through the Meat and Poultry Processing Technical Assistance (MPPTA) network established by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) last year.

The technical assistance network–comprised of seven organizations with experience in USDA grants, processing plant construction, business development, supply chain management, and other issues related to meat and poultry processing—was established by AMS to help guide people through the process of accessing USDA resources and developing viable processing enterprises.

The MPPTA network has been preparing for weeks to help people navigate the application process for the MPPEP II grant program. People interested in utilizing this resource network to assist in developing a grant application can use this link to submit a request for no-cost technical assistance.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s nearly $1 billion commitment to creating a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain last year is designed to direct resources toward perspective and existing smaller processors that have never had experience in seeking, obtaining, and managing USDA grant funding. The MPPTA network was established to help guide those individuals and businesses through the process,” said Roger Fragua, executive director of the New Mexico-based Flower Hill Institute (FHI), which has a cooperative agreement with AMS to coordinate this network.

In addition to FHI, the technical assistance network includes the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network at Oregon State University, the Intertribal Agriculture Council, the American Association of Meat Processors, Tuskegee University, the American Meat Science Association, and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.

Fragua explained that the network cannot write grants for applicants, but can help coach them through the process and can connect them with professional grant writers, if desired. “Our network has a wealth of expertise equipped to help guide people through the process of applying for grants, developing feasibility studies and business plans, constructing facilities, identifying potential markets, and more,” Fragua said.

