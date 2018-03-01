‘No One Can Take Your Place’ is theme of Ag Safety Awareness Week

Across the country, county and state Farm Bureaus are making safety a priority through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program (ASAP). As part of ASAP, March 4-10 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme "No One Can Take Your Place."

A different safety focus will be highlighted by Montana Farm Bureau and U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week:

Monday, March 5 – Hearing; Tuesday, March 6 – Respiratory; Wednesday, March 7 – Impaired Driving; Thursday, March 8 – Fire; and Friday, March 9 – General Health

During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to make safety a priority on the farm.

"Agricultural safety continues to be the best investment for farmer and ranchers," said Montana Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee Chair Bonita Cremer. "Focusing on safety and health in agricultural communities helps save lives and resources through the prevention of injuries and lost time on the job."

The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks. For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page.

Visit the Centers' YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/USagCenters) for new content and fresh ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing. Join the movement to keep farms safe and share your own safety messages on social media using the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP18 and #USAgCenters.

The 11 U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers (www.cdc.gov/niosh/oep/agctrhom.html) are funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

–Montana Farm Bureau