No Till Event Set for January 23, 2018 in Wall

BROOKINGS, S.D. – No till management will be the focus of the SDSU Extension Soil Health event held January 23, 2018 in Wall.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. (MST), with registration, and will run until 4 p.m. It will be held in the Grand Hall at the Wall Community Center (501 Main St. in Wall).

This event is free to the public. Lunch is included and Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available.

The event is sponsored by the SDSU Extension, The South Dakota Wheat Commission, Ascend Ag, Warne Chemical, Dupont Pioneer, Mustang Seed, Farm Credit Services of America, Wheat Growers, Prairie State Seed, South Dakota No Till Association and NRCS-USDA.

Presentations at the event will cover a range of subjects with the focus being on no till management and moisture conservation.

The first speaker will be Jay Fuhrer, long time Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) employee from Bismarck, North Dakota.

Fuhrer has been an advocate for soil conservation including no till, cover crops and livestock integration. He has worked very hard with producers in North Dakota to help them integrate these practices and has many stories to share.

The second speaker of the day is Chris Augustin, NDSU Extension Soil Health Specialist. Augustin will present on how to manage soil salinity issues.

The third speaker, is NDSU Extension Weed Specialist, Dr. Brian Jenks.

Jenks will discuss everyday weed challenges producers are facing, such as kochia and palmer amaranth control, as well as weed resistance.

He will share insights on how to control and prevent these problems.

The last speaker of the day will be Dan Forgey.

Forgey manages the cropping enterprise at Cronin Farms, a large no till crop and livestock farm located near Gettysburg.

Cronin Farms was the recipient of South Dakota's Leopold Award for Conservation in 2016. Forgey has worked hard to integrate forage cover crops and livestock onto their farm ground. His presentation is titled, A Farmers Perspective on Soil Health.

A panel discussion will wrap up the day.

Preregistration is requested

In order to plan for the noon meal, preregistration is appreciated by January 19 at 5 p.m. To preregister, email ruth.beck@sdstate.edu or call 605-773-8120.

More information and a full agenda is available at iGrow.org/events.

–SDSU Extension