No trial for Bundy standoff ‘Tier 2’ participants

According to a post on Ammon Bundy's Facebook page, all four of the individuals still awaiting trial for the Bundy standoff trial were dismissed with prejudice today. A trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 26, 2018, but because of the dismissal with prejudice, there will be no trial. The four individuals dismissed are Joe O' Shaugnessy, Jason Woods, Mel Bundy and Dave Bundy.

–Staff report