Noble Research Institute Expands Regenerative Land and Business Management Courses to Florida, North Dakota and Oregon in 2025

ARDMORE, Okla. (May 6, 2025) — Noble Research Institute (Noble), a trusted resource for farmers and ranchers since 1945, has announced plans to bring its regenerative ranching and land management programs to three additional states in 2025. The expansion includes new course locations in McKenzie, North Dakota, and Pendleton, Oregon, in July, and Winter Garden, Florida, in November. This growth follows Noble’s successful expansion into California and Georgia earlier this year.

These new course locations are more than just pins on a map—they represent Noble’s dedication to transforming American grazing lands through education and practical application. From the rangelands of Oregon to the prairies of North Dakota and the unique ecosystems of Florida, Noble is building a nationwide community of producers committed to applying regenerative principles. By sharing knowledge and tools relevant to any region, the organization empowers farmers and ranchers to achieve healthier soil, more productive grazing lands and sustainable business success across diverse landscapes.

Registration is now open for the following courses, including:

Noble Grazing Essentials , a 3-day course on improving grazing management for long-term profits

June 4-6, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Sept. 3-5, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Oct. 7-9, 2025, in Perryville, Arkansas

Noble Land Essentials , a 2-day course on restoring soil health using the six soil health principles

July 15-16, 2025, in McKenzie, North Dakota

Aug. 6-7, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Oct. 7-8, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Nov. 11-12, 2025, in Bluffton, Georgia

Noble Profitability Essentials , a 2-day course on strategies to maximize operation profitability

June 11-12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri

July 30-31, 2025, in Pendleton, Oregon

Business of Grazing , a 3-day course on aligning grazing strategies with business goals

June 24-26, 2025, in Fredericksburg, Texas

Sept. 23-25, 2025, in Jefferson City, Missouri

Oct. 14-16, 2025, in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Nov. 18-20, 2025, in Winter Garden, Florida

Along with these in-person products, Noble also offers Land Stewardship , a free, online and on-demand course, and Noble Land Essentials Online , the fully online, self-guided version of its popular seated course.

“Noble’s mission has long been to serve farmers and ranchers across the country with practical, research-based education on the practice of regenerative principles,” said Sky Toney, regenerative ranching advisor and Noble Land Essentials facilitator at Noble Research Institute. “This continued expansion into the Midwest, Pacific and Southern regions allows us to meet producers where they are and provide adaptive solutions for diverse ecosystems and operations.”

To learn more about Noble’s online and in-person courses, visit http://www.noble.org/find-a-course/ .

