South Dakota Corn announces new executive director

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Milbank native and South Dakota State University graduate, Danita Murray, has been chosen to lead South Dakota Corn, the organization that houses the South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council (SDCUC). Murray has been hired as the executive director for SDCGA and brings nearly two decades of experience in agriculture law and national level policymaking into her new role with SD Corn. Murray will begin her leadership role on Dec. 1.

“I am excited to come home to the state where I grew up and work on behalf of South Dakota’s corn producers to help ensure their needs are met from a policy standpoint in both Pierre and Washington, D.C.,” Murray said.

“I am a native of South Dakota and grew up on our family farm near Milbank, where I was able to experience firsthand the incredible advances within the agriculture industry and the impact they make right here at home. Each week I catch up with my brother on the current issues facing our family farm and I am excited to help make a difference for farmers like my brother right here in the state I am glad to call home once again.”

Murray, who graduated with honors from Drake University School of Law, has served as both counsel and policy advisor in the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and House Agriculture Committee. Murray also served as Director of Public Policy for the National Corn Growers Association.

“I am looking forward to working with our state and national commodity groups to help advance the interest of members and provide the support they need to help get the job done,” she said.

Murray is committed to looking ahead and is ready to address the challenges and opportunities that face farmers today. Grant Rix, SDCUC President, thinks Murray is the right person for the job and looks forward to Murray’s leadership.

“The South Dakota Corn Utilization Council is excited to have DaNita Murray step into the role as the executive director,” Rix said. “Her decades of experience in the agriculture industry and working for commodity groups is what we need to help move our organization forward with our South Dakota corn farmers in mind.”

SDCGA President, Scott Stahl, shares the excitement regarding the decision to hire Murray, believing Murray’s experience and vision for the organization makes her the ideal fit.

“She’s a South Dakotan and South Dakota State University graduate with farm connections. Not only does she have an extensive background in policy and law, allowing her to manage partnerships across the state and country, but also the leadership skills to help our staff and board grow and develop professionally,” Stahl said. “We are happy to have her join our organization.”

–South Dakota Corn