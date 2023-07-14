Noem: Calling a special session would be ‘pointless’ until legislature reaches consensus

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said on July 12, 2023, lawmakers don’t have a consensus on the subject of possibly amending law to protect property owners from carbon pipelines that might utilize eminent domain.

Governor Noem was in Sioux Falls speaking about prescription drug shortages, and in response to questions from Dakota News Now, she indicated she will not be calling a special session of the legislature to deal with property rights issues related to proposed carbon pipelines.

“Calling for a special session would be pointless as lawmakers do not have a consensus on the issue at this time,” she said in a recorded public response to the Dakota News Now questions. “They (legislators) don’t have the ability to pass a bill right now, if they were to go into a special session. So forcing them to do so would be fruitless,” she said. “Until statute is changed or the state constitution is changed, I’m going to continue to fight for landowners but also recognize that we are a state that follows its law,” said Noem on the video.

A group of about 560 individuals gathered in the state capitol July 6, 2023, to ask Governor Noem and/or the legislative body to call for a special legislative session. Some landowners are concerned that companies planning to build carbon capture pipelines will use eminent domain to condemn property and obtain the necessary easements for the pipelines. Two different carbon capture pipelines are proposed to cross eastern South Dakota, transporting C02 from ethanol plants into deposit sites. One (Summit Carbon Solutions) would deposit the C02 in North Dakota, the other (Navigator) would dump C02 in Illinois. The companies are at least partly foreign owned and will profit from tax credits offered to make the ethanol industry more “environmentally friendly.”

At issue is two South Dakota laws that deal with eminent domain:

49-7-11 . Pipelines that are common carriers–Exemption.

All pipelines holding themselves out to the general public as engaged in the business of transporting commodities for hire by pipeline are common carriers and are not subject to the provisions of Title 49 except as provided by this chapter and chapter 49-41B .

and

49-2-12 . Eminent domain powers.

A common carrier may exercise the right of eminent domain in acquiring right of way as prescribed by statute.

Representative Karla Lems of Canton, South Dakota sponsored HB 1133 in the 2023 legislative session in an effort to protect landowners from eminent domain by clarifying that pipelines transporting C02 are not “common carriers.”

Auch , Aylward , Gross , Hansen , Jensen (Kevin) , Jensen (Phil) , Karr , Krohmer , Ladner , May , Mills , Moore , Mulally , Odenbach , Overweg , Perry , Randolph , Schaefbauer , Sjaarda , and Soye and Senators Breitling (prime) and Pischke also signed onto 1133.

The bill passed through the House with a vote of 40-28.

However, the Senate Commerce and Energy committee unanimously deferred the bill to the “41st day” (effectively killing the bill, in a 40-day legislative session). Zikmund, Crabtree, Hoffman, Steve Kolbeck, Nesiba, Schoenbeck, Stalzer, Beal and Wheeler serve on that committee.