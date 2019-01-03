Noem names a New Underwood native to be on her policy team

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem announced Jan. 3, 2019, that Jason Simmons, a New Underwood native, will join her staff as a policy advisor.

"Jason's commitment to service and process will be an incredible benefit to my team," said Noem. "I look forward to utilizing his experience and knowledge as we work to design a balanced budget and shape legislation to create a stronger South Dakota."

Simmons is presently the principal fiscal analyst at the South Dakota Legislative Research Council where he's worked with the legislature to craft legislation and develop the state budget since 2013. Prior to his work with the LRC, Simmons served as a utilities analyst with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

Simmons is a partial owner of his family's livestock and small grain agriculture operation near New Underwood.

