Nomination Deadline Nearing for County Committee Elections

USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for county committee members through Aug. 1. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate. Organizations, including those representing beginning, women, Native American Tribes and other minority producers, also may nominate candidates.

Committees make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Their input is vital on how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.

2019 Montana Nomination/Election Areas: To view the a map and description of Montana areas up for election this year by county, visit http://www.fsa.usda.gov/mt.

To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections and at any FSA office. All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2019.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 4, 2019. Read more at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

–USDA FAS