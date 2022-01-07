Nominations for Certified Angus Beef Rancher Awards Close Jan. 17

It takes passion and ability to build a top-quality beef program based on economics, ethics and sustainability. A legacy like that merits recognition from peers and those they affect throughout the supply chain, including consumers.

Until Jan. 17, nominations are being accepted for Certified Angus Beef (CAB) producer awards, which recognize cattlemen and women raising beef to the highest standards.

“During the brand’s Annual Conference in September, we honor those who exemplify our mission on their operations,” says Kara Lee, assistant director of producer engagement. “These awards allow us to both thank them for their dedication and also introduce partners across the beef business to the exceptional people who supply our brand.”

There are three categories of awards to nominate someone you know:

1) Commitment to Excellence nominees are sought in three areas: commercial, seedstock and feedyard. Selection is based on the nominee’s direct effect on high-quality cattle and growing supply of the Certified Angus Beef ® brand.

2) The Progressive Partner Award recognizes ranchers, cattle feeders or organizations that elevate the beef business and empower other sectors in the supply chain. Selection focuses on innovation, technology, education and connecting beef industry stakeholders.

3) The Sustainability Award honors a ranch, feedyard or end user that exemplifies a commitment to continual improvement in daily operations. Honorees go above and beyond in the areas of environmental stewardship, cattle care, community service and opportunities for the next generation.

Award winners will be invited to accept the honor at the 2022 CAB Annual Conference, set for September 28 to 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.

“It’s a chance for producers to meet people from all areas of the beef industry—chefs, distributors, retailers and more. It gives them a new perspective on the brand and the people involved in it,” Lee says.

Visit http://www.cabcattle.com/nominate to nominate someone who deserves to be recognized.

CAB producer awards recognize cattlemen who go above and beyond to raise the best beef – based on economics, ethics and sustainability. Certified Angus Beef

–Certified Angus Beef