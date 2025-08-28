Nominations open for Agronomy and Horticulture Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Agronomy and Horticulture Alumni Advisory Council is seeking nominations for the 2025 Department of Agronomy and Horticulture Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon graduates of the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture who have demonstrated exceptional service to the University of Nebraska and have made significant contributions to the agricultural industry, their community, state and nation through professional service, public service and/or civic engagement.

Submit nominations online by Oct. 10, 2025 . Past nominees will also be considered, and renomination is not necessary. Two 2025 honorees will be announced January 2026.

“Our alumni are at the forefront of agricultural innovation and sustainability, shaping the future of the industry,” said Jeremy Groeteke, chair of AHAAC. “Their achievements not only elevate the reputation of our university but also drive progress in the global agricultural community. We encourage everyone to nominate deserving individuals who embody the spirit of excellence and dedication that defines the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture.”

Nominations must include the candidate’s name, full contact information, biographical details and a list of awards received. Additionally, the rationale for nominating the candidate should highlight the nominee’s leadership, impact and contributions across various domains, including the local community, private sector, state, national and international arenas. Supporting references should also be provided.

The list of past honorees is available at https://agronomy.unl.edu/our-people/alumni#awards.

“Join us in celebrating the outstanding contributions of our alumni by submitting your nominations today,” Groeteke said. “Together, we can honor those who have made a lasting impact on agriculture and continue to inspire future generations.”

This award was founded in 2016 to recognize alumni who have enhanced the reputation of the department and the university by distinguishing themselves in their careers. Honorees are selected by AHAAC.

AHAAC is built on the voluntary participation of alumni with notable early and late career credentials. The mission of the AHAAC is to aid and counsel the head of the department in alumni engagement, financial stability, industry relations and student interaction with alumni. Members participate in a semiannual meeting with the department and throughout the year as needed.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln