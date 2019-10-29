Nominations open for the IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism

Award recognizing leadership in agricultural journalism to be presented during ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference in May 2020

[LEXINGTON, Ky.] – The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and Alltech have announced the call for nominations for the IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism. The award will be presented during ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE), held May 17–19, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. Now in its second year, this global award recognizes excellence and leadership demonstrated by young journalists within their IFAJ guilds.

The IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism was first presented in May during ONE 2019. The recognition honors Alltech’s late founder, Dr. Pearse Lyons, who was a passionate storyteller with a great respect for agricultural journalists. The award upholds this legacy while keeping an eye toward the future as it supports the next generation of leaders who connect agriculture to a global audience. It’s an endeavor that aligns with Alltech’s vision for a Planet of PlentyTM, in which a world of abundance is made possible through the adoption of new technologies, better farm management practices and human ingenuity.

“Producers along the food supply chain are implementing smarter, more sustainable solutions to positively impact plants, animals, consumers and the environment,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “However, progress does not end at implementation. We must also amplify the message that we are in the midst of a new era in agriculture that defies the negative narrative.”

Journalists aged 40 years or younger by Dec. 31, 2019, can be nominated through their IFAJ guilds via the online application form. A global winner will be selected by an international committee based on their journalistic achievements and the leadership they demonstrate within their guild. The global winner receives complimentary registration and a travel stipend to attend ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference.

“IFAJ shares our commitment to supporting journalists who give a voice to the farmers and producers, the innovators and change-makers, the scientists and scholars all working toward a Planet of Plenty,” continued Dr. Lyons. “We are excited to once again partner with IFAJ as we honor excellence in journalism and ensure that the stories of agriculture continue to be well-told.”

The two organizations have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, having also co-founded a young leader program in 2005.

“Alltech has long recognized agricultural journalists’ role in mobilizing knowledge to farmers,” said Owen Roberts, president of the IFAJ. “Its commitment to professional development for agricultural journalists directly benefits farmers by enhancing the skills of those they count on for clear, balanced information. The company really thinks outside the box.”

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 22, 2019. For more information about the IFAJ-Alltech International Award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism, contact press@alltech.com.

–Alltech