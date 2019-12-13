Nominations sought for ND Ag Hall of Fame

The selection committee of the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking candidate suggestions for the 2020 ND Ag Hall of Fame Inductees. Either organizations or individuals may nominate candidates and the deadline for nominations, to be considered for induction in 2020, is December 29th, 2019.

The North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is a statewide organization that recognizes those people who have made a meaningful contribution to the state’s agricultural industry.

Individuals are eligible to be nominated if they satisfy at least two of three requirements:

1. At least 45 years old

2. Retired from an agricultural related career

3. Accumulated at least 20 years of service to the ag industry in North Dakota

The permanent home for the state’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which was established by the state legislature during their 1997 session, is at the North Dakota Winter Show, in Valley City. The display is available for viewing at both the NDWS Event Center and the Rosebud Visitor’s Center, in Valley City.

Agricultural groups and organizations, which are represented on the selection committee include: ND Lamb & Wool Producers, ND Grain Growers, ND Stockmen’s Association, ND Oilseed Council, ND Dept. of Agriculture, ND Pork Producers Council, NDSU Extension Service, ND Farm Bureau, ND Farmers Union, ND Vocational Agriculture, North Dakota Winter Show, ND Implement Dealers Association, Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers, Northern Pulse Growers Association and a representative from ND’s farm broadcasters and Ag journalists.

The new inductees will be chosen in December and will then be inducted into the ND Ag Hall of Fame during the North Dakota Winter Show, on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.

Nomination forms may be printed off the NDWS website, at http://www.northdakotawintershow.com.

For additional information on the ND Ag Hall of Fame, please contact the North Dakota Winter Show office, at 1-800-437-0218, or email ndws@northdakotawintershow.com.

–North Dakota Winter Show