Holidays bring special memories of times spent together with family. The lengthening days as Easter approaches, with the sunshine still streaming in my windows through the late afternoon take me back, quite viscerally, to a particular tradition: gathering for a Good Friday meal.

In my early childhood, this took place at my great-grandparents’ home. Grandpa and Grandma Bossert’s house was tiny, but their dining room table with all the leaves inserted and ends folded up was quite large. There was room for everyone at the table: my grandparents, my uncles and aunts, my parents and my growing number of siblings and cousins. Often some of my dad’s cousins and my second cousins were also present.

Elbow room was in short supply; my left-handed aunt always got a corner spot; food was abundant. Even though my grandma’s family was not Catholic, they kept the tradition of not eating meat on Good Friday. The table was loaded with pickles of various kinds, raw vegetables, lettuce salad, cottage cheese, boiled eggs, baked rice, and the main feature: noodles and raisins.

To my knowledge there is no particular spiritual symbolism or significance to noodles and raisins, or noodles and prunes, served as the traditional Good Friday meal in the Germans from Russia culture. It was common among Germans from Russia of all denominations to fast from meat on Good Friday. Toasted bread crumbs are often included as a topping for the noodles and raisins.

I still get a bit of dread in the pit of my stomach when the thought of a Good Friday meal flits through my head. Maybe it’s the boiled eggs. Maybe it’s the bit of claustrophobia that was part of lining the entire clan up around Grandma B’s table. Maybe it’s the recollection that, often as not, the visiting cousins brought a stomach bug. But I definitely dreaded the raisins. I was not a particularly picky eater, and in general, I liked, and still like, raisins. But wet, puffy raisins swimming in sweetish water? I did not appreciate them in the least.

I wasn’t the only one. My Uncle Jerry was quite open about his dislike of raisins, and mentioned that when he was a child, he’d make sure to sit down where the serving dish of toasted bread crumbs was located to try to avoid the raisins. When he was older, Grandma B. made him his own batch of rice pudding – without any raisins to taint the creamy custard and cinnamon sprinkled dish. When I bring up the subject of noodles and raisins to my children, they all turn a little green. It’s not a tradition we’ve kept.

Although we don’t eat noodles and raising on Good Friday, I do believe that traditions have their place. it’s important to remember our roots. I don’t know what started the “noodles and raisins” meal. My guess is that by Easter time in the Ukraine, as well as in Dakota homestead days, there were not a lot of options for meals. The previous harvest-stores would be depleted. But the hens would begin laying again as the days got longer, so making noodles with lots of eggs in them would be possible. What dried fruit was at hand – raisins, prunes – would be stewed to accompany the noodles.

Perhaps the tradition was born purely of practicality, possibly even out of scarcity. Perhaps the “sehr gut” – “It’s so good” for something so simple speaks to a deeper and more meaningful tradition: gratitude to God for provisions for body and soul.

I have much sweeter feelings in regards to these Good Friday memories. The warmth of family gathered all those years ago still surrounds my heart. The prayers of gratitude lifted – even with a hint of tears in Grandma B’s voice. Thanks given to God for the gifts of food and family, thanks for Jesus’ death on Good Friday and His resurrection on Easter Sunday: I still lift my heart gratefully for the same.