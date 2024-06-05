North Central Ag and Climate Conference brings together best regional research and outreach

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension invites agriculture and climate professionals to attend the North Central Agriculture and Climate Conference.

The conference brings together the best agricultural and climatological applied research, extension and outreach in the region with a series of keynote speakers, panels and presentations.

It is from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2024, at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. Registration is required and is $75 by July 1, or $99 from July 2-19. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “climate”.

Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist and member of the conference planning team, said the event is an opportunity for participants to learn from peers, share their successes and expand their network.

“A lot of times we get separated. Our goal is to bring research, extension and outreach all together in the same room,” Edwards said. “By putting everyone in the same room, we get the latest and greatest pieces in both worlds – research and outreach.”

Edwards encourages crop and livestock producers, range and water management experts, and community and tribal leaders to attend.

The event is hosted by the North Central Climate Collaborative. Event partners include the North Central Region Water Network and the United States Department of Agriculture Midwest Climate Hub.

The topics will focus on climate-smart agriculture strategies tailored to the North Central region of the country.

This year’s speakers include:

• Eric Snodgrass, nationally known meteorologist and principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he develops predictive, analytical software to help agricultural producers manage weather risk.

• J. Arbuckle, a professor of rural sociology and extension sociologist at Iowa State University. He also directs the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll.

• Chloe Wardropper, assistant professor of natural resources and environmental science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign whose research focuses on the link between water and land use.

• Linda Stalker Prokopy, professor of natural resources social science and head of the Horticulture and Landscape Architecture department at Purdue University. She leads the Natural Resources Social Science Lab at Purdue, which studies how human interactions with the environment impact natural resources.

• David Kay, senior extension associate in the Department of Global Development at Cornell University. His work is focused on the community and economic implications of energy transitions and climate change, and how to build informed decision-making.

The North Central Climate Collaborative is made up of extension professionals from 12 states, including South Dakota. It is working to create more resilient agriculture systems in a region that Edwards said is seeing more extremes in weather and climate.

For more information, contact Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist, at 605-626-2870, or Laura.Edwards@sdstate.edu .

-South Dakota State University Extension