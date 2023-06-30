North Central Research Extension Center to hold field day
North Dakota State University’s North Central Research Extension Center will host its annual field day Wednesday, July 19. NDSU research and Extension scientists and will highlight their work. Greg Lardy, vice president for NDSU Agricultural Affairs, will attend the field day.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. CDT with a pest clinic and displays. The tour starts at 9 a.m. Topics include:
- Natural Resources Conservation Service cover crop programs
- Insect pest updates
- Weed control topics
- Warm-season forage mixes
- Delta T applications and use
- Soybean breeding update
- John Deere Ultimate See and Spray demonstration
- Case IH equipment demonstration
A free lunch for attendees will follow the completion of the tour.
The center is located 1 mile south of Minot on U.S. Highway 83 S.
For more information, visit ndsu.ag/ncrec-field-day or contact Leo Bortolon at 701-857-7677 or leandro.bortolon@ndsu.edu.
–NDSU Extension
