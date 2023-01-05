North Dakota: 2023 Field to Fork webinar on Wednesdays

North Dakota State University Extension again will host the Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinar series starting in February.

Experts from across the region will provide information about growing, preserving and preparing specialty-crop fruits and vegetables safely in this eighth annual webinar series, which has reached thousands of people.

The Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinars will begin Feb. 15. The webinars will be held online from 2 to 3 p.m. Central time Wednesdays through April 26. They also will be archived for later viewing; however, participating in the live webinar allows participants to interact with the presenter.

The webinars are free of charge but preregistration is required. The webinars will be held on Zoom. The Field to Fork website (http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/field-fork ) has a link to register for the webinars. Participants will be sent sign-in reminders with the link for viewing if they are unable to attend.

“We are pleased to see the growth in popularity of these online educational sessions,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist. “We have a variety of topics delivered by experts throughout our region. “The webinars will provide our participants with research-based information all the way from garden or field to the table.”

Topics that will be covered are:

15: Well-Designed Flowerbeds Can Increase Vegetable and Fruit Yields – Don Kinzler, Extension agent, horticulture, NDSU Extension – Cass County.

22: New and Promising Vegetable Varieties – Tom Kalb, Extension horticulturist, NDSU.

March 1: Keep Your Produce Safe From Home to Market – Shannon Coleman, associate professor and Extension food safety specialist, Iowa State University.

March 8: What Gardeners Should Know About Pesticides – Andrew Thostenson, Extension pesticide safety specialist, NDSU.

March 15: Safely Using a Steam Canner to Preserve the Bounty of the Harvest – Barbara Ingham, professor and Extension food safety specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

March 22: On the Pulse of Healthful Eating: From Vegetables to Dry Beans – Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and Extension food and nutrition specialist, NDSU.

March 29: Food Safety Considerations in Organic Produce – Londa Nwadike, associate professor, Kansas State University and University of Missouri.

April 5: Recognizing Common Tomato Problems and Emerging Diseases in Outdoor and Protected Environments – Esther McGinnis, associate professor and horticulture specialist, NDSU.

April 12: From Freezing to Canning: The Role of Temperature in Preserving Food – Karen Blakeslee, Extension associate, Kansas State University.

April 19: Common Insect Pests of Vegetable Gardens – Janet Knodel, professor and Extension entomologist, NDSU.

April 26: What Does Time Temperature Control Mean for Food Processors/Entrepreneurs? – Byron Chaves-Elizondo, assistant professor and Extension food safety specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

This project is made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

To register, visit NDSU Extension’s website at http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/field-fork or contact Garden-Robinson at 701-231-7187 or julie.garden-robinson@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension