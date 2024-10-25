North Dakota 2024 ballot measures

Constitutional Measure No. 1

(Senate Concurrent Resolution 4001, 2023 Session Laws, Ch. 597)

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact sections 12 and 13 of article IX of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to the replacement of outdated terminology describing public institutions of the state. The amended sections are summarized as follows: the “school for the deaf and dumb of North Dakota” is changed to the “school for the deaf and hard of hearing”; a “state hospital for the insane” is changed to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness”; an “institution for the feebleminded” is changed to a “facility for individuals with developmental disabilities”; and a “state hospital for the mentally ill” is changed to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.”

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure is none.

Yes – Means you approve the measure as summarized above.

No – Means you reject the measure as summarized above.

Constitutional Measure No. 2

(Senate Concurrent Resolution 4013, 2023 Session Laws, Ch. 598)

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact sections 2, 3, 4, and 9 of article III of the

Constitution of North Dakota, relating to initiated constitutional amendments. The proposed

amendments would require both constitutional and non-constitutional initiated measures to be limited

to one subject as determined by the Secretary of State, who may not approve the initiated petition if it

comprises more than one subject; require that measure sponsors be qualified electors; require that only

qualified electors may circulate a petition; require petition signers to provide a complete residential

address; and increase the number of signatures required to place a constitutional initiated measure on

the ballot from four percent to five percent of the North Dakota resident population. Additionally, the

proposed amendments would require that constitutional initiated measures approved by the Secretary

of State be voted upon by the voters at the next primary election and, if approved by a majority of the

voters, voted upon at the general election immediately following the primary election; if the measure fails

at either the primary or general election, the measure is deemed failed.

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure is none.

Yes – Means you approve the measure as summarized above.

No – Means you reject the measure as summarized above.

Constitutional Measure No. 3

(House Concurrent Resolution 3033, 2023 Session Laws, Ch. 596)

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact section 26 of article X of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to spending and transfers from the legacy fund. The measure intends to decrease the amount of principal available for spending each biennium and clarify the distributions from the legacy fund. The proposed amendments would require transfers and earnings accruing prior to July 1, 2017 to be deemed as the principal of the legacy fund; reduce the amount of the principal of the legacy fund available to be expended during a biennium from fifteen percent to five percent; require the state investment board to invest the moneys in the legacy fund, not limited to the principal; and on July first of odd-numbered years, require the state treasurer to make a distribution of the legacy fund earnings into a legacy earnings fund.

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure is none.

Yes – Means you approve the measure as summarized above.

No – Means you reject the measure as summarized above.

Initiated Constitutional Measure No. 4

This initiated measure would amend sections 1, 14, 15, and 16 and repeal sections 4, 5, 7, 9 and 10 of

article X of the North Dakota Constitution. It would prohibit political subdivisions from levying any tax

on the assessed value of real or personal property, except for the payment of bonded indebtedness

incurred through a certain date, and would require the state to provide replacement payments to

political subdivisions of no less than the current real property tax levies. It would limit the debt of a

political subdivision to an amount not to exceed two and one-half percent of the full and true value of

the real property in the political subdivision; however, by a vote, an incorporated city could increase

its indebtedness to four percent and a school district could increase its indebtedness to five percent.

It would allow an incorporated city to become indebted in an amount not exceeding two percent of

its full and true value for water and sewer projects. It would require a political subdivision incurring

indebtedness to provide for annual revenues to pay the debt payments when due and would prohibit

a political subdivision from issuing general obligation bonds secured with tax levied on the assessed

value of property.

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure is $3.15 billion increase in biennial expenditures to the

state beginning in the 2025-2027 biennium.

Yes – Means you approve the measure as summarized above.

No – Means you reject the measure as summarized above.

Initiated Statutory Measure No. 5

The initiated measure would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code. It would allow for

the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals who are 21 years of age and older; direct a state entity to regulate and register adult use cannabis production businesses, dispensaries, and their agents; provide protections for individuals who are 21 years of age or older who use cannabis; provide penalties for violations of the chapter; preserve certain employer rights regarding use of cannabis products by employees; supersede local ordinances that otherwise would prohibit the purchase, sale, use, delivery, or growing of cannabis by or to individuals 21 years of age or older; and provide that fees must be appropriated for administration of this chapter.

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure includes revenues of $10,227,600, expenses of $8,324,275,

and an undetermined amount of additional costs associated with behavioral health and social impacts for the 2025-2027 biennium.

Yes – Means you approve the measure as summarized above.

No – Means you reject the measure as summarized above

–North Dakota Secretary of State