North Dakota 4-H Foundation awards 13 scholarships

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation has awarded 13 scholarships to 4-H members:

Eleanor R. Schulz Memorial Scholarship – Abigail Erickson, Rutland, Sargent County, $300.
North Dakota 4-H Foundation Scholarship in memory of John Norgaard – Rylie Dohrmann, Dickinson, Stark/Billings County, $350
Erwin and Nora Klusmann Memorial Scholarship – Linnea Axtman, Fargo, Cass County, $500
Rosevold Memorial Scholarship – Casia Steinhaus, Devils Lake, Ramsey County, $400
Jerome Striegel Memorial Scholarship – Kaylee Kemp, Cavalier, Pembina County, $150
William Bloom Scholarship – Faith Norby, Amidon, Dunn County, $100 
John DeKrey Jr. and Hannah DeKrey Scholarship – Elayna Kramlich, Tappen, Kidder County, $1,000
John D. Paulson Memorial Award- Andrew Myrdal – $1,000.
John D. Paulson Memorial Award, Zach Zikmund, Park River – $1,000.
John D. Paulson Memorial Award Erica Ralston, Mountain; all Walsh County, $1,000.
Kelci Jo Willson Memorial Award – Emily Fannik, Max, Ward County, $1,000 
Steve E. and Mary M. Tuhy Scholarship – Sarah Kempel, Casselton, Cass County, $500
Hanson Family Scholarship – William Stover, Larimore, Grand Forks County, $500.
“The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is pleased to support our state’s 4-H members in many ways, including scholarships to support them in higher education,” said Julie Elijah-Barker, a North Dakota 4-H Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair who is operations manager with Dakota Plains Credit Union, Lisbon. “The foundation was pleased to add the Hanson Family Scholarship and an additional John D. Paulson Memorial award this year. A huge thank you to the donors who support scholarships, educational programs, travel experiences, camping and much more for North Dakota 4-H members.”

To support North Dakota 4-H programs, donate at https://bit.ly/DonateND4-H.

–NDSU Extension

