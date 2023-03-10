North Dakota 4-H livestock judging contest winners announced

More than 170 4-H members representing 33 teams competed at the North Dakota 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest held at North Dakota State University. Teams from Bowman and Foster counties took home the top prizes in their respective divisions on March 4.

Participating in livestock judging helps youth develop skills like decision making, critical thinking, public speaking, problem solving and building confidence. 4-H’ers evaluated classes of goats, sheep, swine and beef and defended their decisions through their presentation of oral reasons.

The Foster County team took first place in the senior division of the North Dakota 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest. Team members are (from left, front row) Kennedy Wendel, Molly Hansen, Isabel Wendel, Karlee Lesmann and (from left, back row) Coach Jory Hansen, Emma Aberle, Jozey Retzlaff, Haylie Spickler, Trace Spickler, Coach Missy Hansen. NDSU | courtesy photo

This year, the contest attracted 18 junior teams with 94 participants and 15 senior teams with a total of 79 participants.

Junior division top five teams and their scores were:

First – Bowman County, 1,225

Second – Adams County, 1,212

Third – Foster County, 1,210

Fourth – Grant County, 1,206

Fifth – Logan County, 1,184

Top 10 high individuals in the junior division and their scores were:

First – Kalina Werner, Grant County, 418

Second – Reese Janikowski, Bowman County, 417

Third – Cally Hansen, Foster County, 413

Fourth – Dawson Erbele, Logan County, 409

Fifth – Stone Stadheim, Adams County, 408

Sixth – Cyrena Kuss, Foster County, 408

Seventh – Grayson Bowman, Bowman County, 405

Eighth – Mika Stuber, Adams County, 404

Ninth – Layla Krinke, Bowman County, 403

10th – Aubree Lachenmeier, Stutsman County, 401

Senior division top five teams and their scores were:

First – Foster County, 1,805

Second – Adams County, 1,798

Third – Stark-Billings County, 1,782

Fourth – Morton County, 1,770

Fifth – Ransom County, 1,763

Top 10 high individuals for the senior division and their scores were

First – Ty Macdonald, Morton County, 618

Second – Ian Dohrmann, Stark-Billings County, 610

Third – Karlee Lesmann, Foster County, 607

Fourth – Kelsey Vandeberghe, Stutsman County, 606

Fifth – Molly Hansen, Foster County, 605

Sixth – Grady Bock, Adams County, 602

Seventh – Dillon Bowman, Bowman County, 600

Eighth – Bake Larson, Adams County, 600

Ninth – Rylee Erdmann, Ransom County, 600

10th – Sophia Kennedy, Adams County, 596

For more detailed results, visit https://www.judgingcard.com .

“These young people are developing a broad range of skills,” says Samantha Lahman, 4-H youth development specialist for animal science at the North Dakota State University Center for 4-H Youth Development. “Not only do 4-H members polish their skills in decision making by placing classes of animals, but they learn to justify and explain their decision to others in a professional way.”

–NDSU Extension