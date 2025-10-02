North Dakota 4-H members compete at 2025 State Range Judging contest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

North Dakota 4-H youth recently showcased their knowledge and skills in land and range management at the 2025 4-H State Range Judging Contest, held Sept. 18 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. The annual contest brought together youth from across the state to apply real-world decision-making skills in agriculture, ecology and natural resource management.

During the event, participants were challenged to “read the range” by analyzing land conditions and making informed management recommendations. Contest activities included evaluating appropriate beef cattle stocking rates, identifying sharp-tailed grouse habitat and recognizing a variety of native and invasive plant species. These critical skills are essential in maintaining healthy rangelands and ensuring that North Dakota’s ecosystems remain sustainable for both agricultural use and wildlife habitat.

“The range judging contest is a valuable opportunity for youth to apply science-based knowledge in practical settings,” says Sara Clemens, North Dakota State University Extension 4-H outdoor education and shooting sports specialist. “By learning how to assess land and make management decisions, 4-H members are developing skills they can use in future careers, whether in agriculture, conservation or natural resources.”

The contest emphasizes hands-on learning and problem-solving — two key components of the 4-H educational experience. Through activities like this, members can gain a deeper appreciation for the stewardship of North Dakota’s rangelands while also building critical thinking and leadership skills.

4-H members compete at an evaluation site near Glen Ullin, North Dakota, for the state range judging contest. (NDSU photo) image-12

The top individuals and teams are the following:

Senior division, individual

1st place High Individual – Devyn Fougner (Head of the Herd Award winner), 678 points

2nd place – Maddie Abraham, 669 points

3rd place – KC Korslien, 618 points

4th place – Jude Dukart, 615 points

5th place – Audrey Dvorak, 581 points

6th place – Reagan Schmidt, 575 points

7th place – Bailey Schmidt, 574 points

8th place – Jetta Coombs, 549 points

9th place – Hailey Klym, 519 points

10th place – Kahlan Sorge, 485 points

Senior division, team

1st place – Oliver County, team score: 2202

2nd place – Dunn County, team score: 1895

3rd place – McKenzie County, team score: 1707

4th place – Nelson County, team score: 1249

Junior division, individual

1st place High Individual – Jameson Dukart (Head of the Herd Award winner), 599 points

2nd place – Lennon Hanson, 549 points

3rd place – Siena Dukart, 545 points

4th place – Jackson Topp, 532 points

5th place – Kelsey Haak, 509 points

6th place – Kylynn Boeshans, 506 points

7th place – Hailey Transtrom, 505 points

8th place – Sophie Price, 502 points

9th place – Brailyn Monson, 493 points

10th place – Bristol Schmidt, 486 points

Junior division, team

1st place – Oliver County, team score: 1,993

2nd place – McKenzie County, team score: 1,797

3rd place – Stark-Billings County, team score: 1,451

4th place – Foster County, team score: 1,277

For more information about 4-H natural resource education opportunities, contact a local NDSU Extension office or visit https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension .

North Dakota 4-H is a program of NDSU Extension.

–NDSU Extension