North Dakota 4-H recognizes Century Families, volunteers and hall of fame inductee

The Fust family is recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. Pictured from left: Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation Chair; Celeste Kostohryz; Kara Kostohryz; Jack Hanson; Sylvia Hansen and Nancy Fust. (NDSU photo) fust-family

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation and North Dakota State University Extension 4-H Youth Development program honored four North Dakota 4-H Century Families, two Salute to Excellence Award recipients and an inductee to the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame during the 2025 Recognition Luncheon at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn, North Dakota.

“The dedication of these 4-H families and leaders is inspiring,” says Leigh Ann Skurupey, assistant director for NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development. “Celebrating their contributions to 4-H is important to our mission, and these people have helped pave the way for generations of 4-H’ers.”

Any family whose years as 4-H members, leaders or volunteers add up to 100 or more is eligible to be named a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. The four families honored for their years of 4-H participation are the following:

Fust Family, Traill County

Bopp Family, Sargent County

Nelson Family, Walsh County

Kram Family, Cass County

The 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year Award is given to someone who has volunteered for 4-H for less than 10 years. The NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development program presented the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award to Dawn Thomsen of Barnes County.

The 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award is given to someone who has spent 10 or more years as a 4-H volunteer. The NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development program presented the 2025 Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award to Alvina Ebensteiner of Ramsey County.

The North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame award recognizes someone for their outstanding leadership and commitment to 4-H on a local, county, regional and state level. The newest inductee to the Hall of Fame is Jackie Buckley.

Additionally, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation recognized outgoing board member Mark Landa of Grand Forks County for his 12 years of dedicated service.

For more information or to support 4-H, visit ndsu.edu/4hfoundation.

The Bopp family is recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. Pictured from left: Sherry Zirnhelt; Dan Zirnhelt; Mariah Bopp; Christine Bopp and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) bopp-family

The Nelson family is recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. Pictured from left: Brent Nelson; Becky Nelson and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) nelson-family

The Kram family is recognized as a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. Pictured from left: Katie Kram; Wyatt Kram; Sawyer Kram; Daphne Kram; Melissa Anheluk; Bernice Kram; Roger Kram and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) kram-family

Dawn Thomsen is recognized as the 2025 Volunteer of the Year. Pictured from left: Brent Thomsen; Dawn Thomsen; Alyssa Thomsen and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) dawn-thomsen

Alvina Ebensteiner is recognized as the 2025 Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer. Pictured from left: Andrew Everson; Ashley Everson; Braylyn Everson; Alvina Ebensteiner; Allen Ebensteiner; Lindsay Overmeyer, NDSU Extension agent for Ramsey County; and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) alvina-ebensteiner

Jackie Buckley is inducted into the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame. Pictured from left: Karla Meikle, state 4-H activities coordinator; Jackie Buckley and Becky Peterson, North Dakota 4-H Foundation chair. (NDSU photo) jackie-buckley

