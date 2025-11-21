North Dakota 4-H recognizes Century Families, volunteers and hall of fame inductee
The North Dakota 4-H Foundation and North Dakota State University Extension 4-H Youth Development program honored four North Dakota 4-H Century Families, two Salute to Excellence Award recipients and an inductee to the North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame during the 2025 Recognition Luncheon at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn, North Dakota.
“The dedication of these 4-H families and leaders is inspiring,” says Leigh Ann Skurupey, assistant director for NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development. “Celebrating their contributions to 4-H is important to our mission, and these people have helped pave the way for generations of 4-H’ers.”
Any family whose years as 4-H members, leaders or volunteers add up to 100 or more is eligible to be named a North Dakota 4-H Century Family. The four families honored for their years of 4-H participation are the following:
Fust Family, Traill County
Bopp Family, Sargent County
Nelson Family, Walsh County
Kram Family, Cass County
The 4-H Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year Award is given to someone who has volunteered for 4-H for less than 10 years. The NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development program presented the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award to Dawn Thomsen of Barnes County.
The 4-H Salute to Excellence Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award is given to someone who has spent 10 or more years as a 4-H volunteer. The NDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development program presented the 2025 Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award to Alvina Ebensteiner of Ramsey County.
The North Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame award recognizes someone for their outstanding leadership and commitment to 4-H on a local, county, regional and state level. The newest inductee to the Hall of Fame is Jackie Buckley.
Additionally, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation recognized outgoing board member Mark Landa of Grand Forks County for his 12 years of dedicated service.
For more information or to support 4-H, visit ndsu.edu/4hfoundation.
-North Dakota State University
