North Dakota: Ag producers income tax management program set for Nov. 30

A tax management program will be offered to ag producers and tax preparers from 1 to 4 p.m. CST on Thursday, Nov. 30, via Zoom.

The program, sponsored by North Dakota State University Extension, will be moderated by Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist. The program will feature presentations by Alan Gregerson, Internal Revenue Service; Russ Tweiten, Ag Country Farm Credit Services; Rob Holcomb, University of Minnesota Extension and North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

The program will provide an excellent opportunity for agricultural producers and tax preparers to learn and ask questions about tax management alternatives while there is still time to implement year-end tax management decisions.

Program topics include:

Federal income tax update

IRS update

ND income tax update

Identity theft and breaches

Tax management upon retirement

Net operating losses, like-kind exchanges

Drought-forced livestock sales

Qualified business income

Tax planning for higher income years

Preregistration is required by Monday, Nov. 27. The cost for the virtual program and materials is $15. To register, visit ndsu.ag/taxmanagement .

When registering, you must include an email to be able to attend the Zoom meeting. Registered attendees will receive the Zoom and materials link by email on Wednesday, Nov. 29. All participants will have the opportunity to ask questions via the chat box.

All program materials will be posted for downloading prior to the meeting. Continuing education credits will not be offered.

For additional information or questions, contact Paulann Haakenson at paulann.haakenson@ndsu.edu or 701-231-7393.

–NDSU Extension