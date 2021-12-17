North Dakota: Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum
BISMARCK – North Dakota weed control officials will meet for the Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 S. 3rd St., Bismarck, ND.
Agenda
9:30-10:00am
Speaker: Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring
Topic: Welcome and Commissioner’s Partner Award
10:00-10:30am
Speaker: Dutch Bialke (ND Dept. of Agriculture)
Topic: Law Review
10:30-11:30am
Speaker: Marsha Watland (Becker County, Minnesota)
Topic: Weed Seed Free Gravel
11:30am-12:00pm
Speaker: Jan Knodel (NDSU)
Topic: BeeMP for Weed Control/Pollinators
12:00-1:05pm
Lunch
1:05-1:50pm
Speaker: Timm Johannesen (Warne Chemical)
Topic: Equipment Maintenance/Inspection
1:50-2:35pm
Speaker: Annique Lockard (ND Attorney General)
Topic: Open Records/Open Meetings
2:35-3:00pm
Speaker: Jasmine Reimer (Montana Dept. of Agriculture)
Topic: Montana Weed Program
–North Dakota Department of Agriculture
