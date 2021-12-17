 North Dakota: Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum | TSLN.com
North Dakota: Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum

BISMARCK – North Dakota weed control officials will meet for the Agriculture Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 S. 3rd St., Bismarck, ND.

Agenda

9:30-10:00am

Speaker: Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring

Topic: Welcome and Commissioner’s Partner Award

10:00-10:30am

Speaker: Dutch Bialke (ND Dept. of Agriculture)

Topic: Law Review

10:30-11:30am

Speaker: Marsha Watland (Becker County, Minnesota)

Topic: Weed Seed Free Gravel

11:30am-12:00pm

Speaker: Jan Knodel (NDSU)

Topic: BeeMP for Weed Control/Pollinators

12:00-1:05pm

Lunch

1:05-1:50pm

Speaker: Timm Johannesen (Warne Chemical)

Topic: Equipment Maintenance/Inspection

1:50-2:35pm

Speaker: Annique Lockard (ND Attorney General)

Topic: Open Records/Open Meetings

2:35-3:00pm

Speaker: Jasmine Reimer (Montana Dept. of Agriculture)

Topic: Montana Weed Program

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture

