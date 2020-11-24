North Dakota Angus Association holds Annual Meeting and Banquet

In a year where the concept of “normal” continues to be challenged, for one day it felt like the room fell back in time, where the current worlds affairs didn’t exist, at the North Dakota Angus Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting and Banquet, held November 14th, at the Ramada in Bismarck. The event, sponsored by Tri-State Livestock News, drew roughly 100 Angus enthusiasts who united to share what they’re most passionate about: their Angus families.

Kicking off the day, the board held their annual budget meeting, followed by the general membership meeting. Elected for their second term were Sydney Caraballo, Wildrose, ND and Gregg Urlacher, Regent, ND and newly elected to the board was Pete Bauman, Strasburg, ND and Hunter Duckwitz, Belfield, ND. Much thanks was shared to off-going members of the board, Dallas Hoffmann, Wheatland, ND and Jory Hansen, Carrington, ND. Hansen was the board representative as a Junior Angus Advisor, so filling that role will be NDAA Board Member Paul Topp, Grace City, ND.

NDAA Directors



After a review and update of the association’s bylaws, the members heard from some excellent speakers. Mike Kasten with Quality Beef Program at Square B Ranch in Warsaw, MO, talked about creating more value with the same resources. Janna Block and Dr. Gerald Stokka, with the North Dakota State University Research Extension Centers provided insight on factors of semen quality and evaluation. The crowd was engaged and offered great discussion.

While some members took in the speakers, the Women’s Auxiliary held a social and meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming year. There continues to be excitement within this group of active ladies and they look forward to continuing to support the juniors through their activities throughout the year.

The banquet was kicked off, in honor of it being the week of Veteran’s Day, with a beautiful Star-Spangled Banner sang by Rose Wendel, Junior member and daughter of Mike and Shari Wendel of Lamoure, ND. An Angus event isn’t an Angus event without enjoying some Certified Angus Beef. The meal was prefaced by an inspirational invocation given by Nathan Spickler of Glenfield, ND.

Many much deserving awards were presented during the awards ceremony.

Angus University carcass award winners were announced by Mike Wendel. These monetary awards are sponsored by Neogen, Midcontinent Livestock Supplements and LaMoure Feed and Seed. They were presented to Pete Thompson, Kintyre for first and 2nd place, and Dallas Bakken, Napoleon for 3rd place.

The board recognized Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, on her First-Place award in Creative Writing, Junior Division at the 2020 National Junior Angus Show. These national award accomplishments are a big deal and the NDAA is proud to have such active youth within the organization. Sheridan is the daughter of Chad and Julie Ellingson.

The board recognized Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, on her First-Place award in Creative Writing, Junior Division at the 2020 National Junior Angus Show.



In addition, the Junior Board members presented the Junior High Point Award to Hailey Spickler, Glenfield, for being the Junior Field Day participant that accumulated the most points from contests and showing cattle. Hailey is the daughter of Nathan and Emily Spickler.

The Junior Board members presented the Junior High Point Award to Hailey Spickler, Glenfield, for being the Junior Field Day participant that accumulated the most points from contests and showing cattle.



The Breeder of the Year is awarded based on a points system derived from members activities throughout the year. These activities include placing in shows including the North Star Classic, North Dakota State Fair, and the Red River Valley Fair, and any national ROV shows, election to the state or national association boards, participation and performance in the State Select Sale as well as the Bull Test and sale.

This year’s Breeder of the Year award was presented to Petersen Farms of Bowbells. All photos courtesy NDAA



This year’s Breeder of the Year award was presented to Petersen Farms of Bowbells. Petersen Farms had the top lot sold in the 2020 NDAA State Sale, and PF Southern Charm won Grand Champion bull at the 2019 North Star Classic Show. Congratulations to Petersen Farms!

Chosen as the 2020 Commercial Breeder of the Year was Stearns Ranch of Oakes, ND. Dylan is the fifth-generation rancher to run the family ranch. Stearns Ranch is a family operation consisting of Dylan’s parents Spencer and Jayne, along with his wife Meagan and two sons, Stetson and Sutton.

Chosen as the 2020 Commercial Breeder of the Year was Stearns Ranch of Oakes, ND.



The Man of the Year award is presented annually to a NDAA member who, over the years, has contributed to, and made a positive impact on the association and the breed. This year’s Man of the Year was presented to Chuck Tastad of Rolette. The McCumber Angus Ranch family could not attend, but Matt Tastad, shared some words that were presented by Evan Farnsworth. “His focus to provide proven, predictable genetics for commercial cattlemen has been at the forefront of his breeding decisions and is a philosophy that his breeding program has been based on for 56 years. On behalf of all of us here at Mc Cumber, we truly thank you for honoring Dad in this way. He has dedicated his life to making Angus cattle better and providing a unique source of genetics to commercial producers across the country. I know he is truly humbled and honored to accept this award”

President Joel Opp presented Stacy Erdmann. Lisbon, ND with his Presidents Award, thanking her for all the work she has done getting the Women’s Auxiliary active and all the behind the scenes efforts she puts in for the organization.

The annual Heifer Raffle drawing was held. Many thanks go out to Betty and Dave Petry for all of their efforts to make this raffle such a success! The North Dakota Endowment Fund has raised over $184,000. Interest from this fund is used to provide scholarships for ND Juniors.

This year’s heifer was graciously donated by Frey Angus of Granville, ND. The raffle winner was Haugen Cattle Company, Hannaford, ND.

This year’s scholarship winner was Kourtney Schaff, St. Anthony, ND. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Angus Foundation. Kourtney is the daughter of Kelly and Martie Jo Schaff.

Retiring ND Angus Queen Alexis Vandeberghe shared that it might have started as awe of the sparkling crown, but her goal of becoming ND Angus Queen someday was further developed through her true passion for Angus Cattle. We thank Alexis for the outstanding job she did representing and promoting Angus cattle throughout the state this past year! Alexis is the daughter of Paul and Lori Vandeberghe, Cleveland, ND.

Retiring ND Angus Queen Alexis Vandeberghe



Julie Ellingson presented the crowd with our 2021 Angus Royalty. Welcomed to the court was the new 2021 Princesses: Karlee Sailer, Golden Valley, daughter of Troy and Marcy Sailer; Cassidy Strommen, Fort Rice, daughter of Aaron and Sheyna Strommen; and Rose Wendel, LaMoure, daughter of Mike and Shari Wendel. Also crowned was the new 2021 Queen, Kourtney Schaff, St. Anthony, ND, daughter of Kelly and Martie Jo Schaff. Congratulations to these incredibly outstanding young ladies!

2021 Princesses: Karlee Sailer, Golden Valley, daughter of Troy and Marcy Sailer; Cassidy Strommen, Fort Rice, daughter of Aaron and Sheyna Strommen; and Rose Wendel, LaMoure, daughter of Mike and Shari Wendel. Also crowned was the new 2021 Queen, Kourtney Schaff, St. Anthony, ND, daughter of Kelly and Martie Jo Schaff.



The world may be upside down trying to get back on the right axis, but one thing looks promising, and that’s the future of Angus in North Dakota.

For more information about the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com.

–North Dakota Angus Association