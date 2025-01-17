North Dakota Angus Association Holds State Select Sale, Raises $25,500 for Ranchers Affected by Fall Fires

Funds from sale donated to Out of the Ashes Fund

Cattlemen and women rolled in to Kist Livestock in Mandan January 4, 2025, for the North Dakota Angus Association’s (NDAA) State Select Sale. It was just another brisk winter day for most. Much of the conversation was being thankful there was no wind or it surly would have made the sub-zero temps feel even colder.

This event is held annually, hosted by the NDAA. “It’s a great opportunity for our members to showcase some of the best they have to offer, as well as for buyers to purchase top Angus bulls and females from across the state,” says Ashley Bruner, NDAA Secretary/Treasurer.

A great turnout was had in the seats and it was a momentous kick off to the sale season. “Congratulations to the consignors and the NDAA on a great event this past weekend,” says sale manager Logan Hoffmann. “A great sale with a large attendance in person and online, with strong demand for quality cattle shown by the high price averages that were received for the offering.”

In total, 22 registered Angus bulls were sold, averaging $8,920, and 28 total females sold at an average of $6.035.

Lot 25 offered a different opportunity than found at most sales. “The board wanted to do something to help those affected by the wildfires in Western North Dakota. They decided a roll-over auction at the State Sale would be a great opportunity for breeders across the state to show their support,” says Bruner. “They voted at our November board meeting that the funds raised would go to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation Out of the Ashes Disaster Relief Program.”

In total, 33 bidders donated a combined $25,500 to the cause. These funds will by used by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF), dispersed to applicants with need following the wildfire disasters last fall. Application and nomination forms for the disaster relief program can be found at http://www.ndstockmen.org .

“Overwhelmed is the best way I can describe the generosity and kindness exhibited by those who contributed to this worthy cause,” says Kathy Tokach, NDAA President.

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. For more information about the Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program or other ways to help, call (701) 223-2522 or visit http://www.ndstockmen.org .

For more information about the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com .

North Dakota Angus Association members raised $25,000 to help those harmed by fires. Courtesy photo NDAA-State-Sale-2025

–North Dakota Angus Association