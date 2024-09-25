North Dakota Angus Association Recognizes Royalty, Seeks 2025 Angus Princess Applications

North Dakota Angus Queen 2024 Andrea Arnold of Esmond, ND will complete her reign at the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA) Annual Meeting and Banquet held in Bismarck, on November 9, 2024. Several young women will compete for the 2025 honor of becoming the next NDAA Princesses and Queen.

“This year has taught me many life lessons,” Arnold says. Arnold got involved in the NDAA when a fellow Angus breeder, Dan Nelson of Nelson Angus, Egeland, introduced her to the organization while showing cattle in the open show at the North Star Classic in Valley City.

North Dakota Angus Queen 2024 Andrea Arnold of Esmond, ND

During her reign as queen, her goal was to educate young people about the breed and industry and what it has to offer – overall getting the youth more involved. “I got to spend much of the [North Dakota] state fair representing [the NDAA] at shows and talking to so many show kids and families,” highlights Arnold.

“I have built on my knowledge of the industry and breed itself. I have also learned that it is more than just attending sales and banquets. You must find things outside of those two things to impact North Dakota, and the industry. My job as queen has been to achieve this goal using my own resources by visiting schools to educate the youth further,” Arnold says.

Arnold will graduate from Lake Region State College in May with a degree in Precision Agriculture.

Crowned the North Dakota Angus Princesses 2024, Shelsey Brandvold, Ryder, Summer Fleck, Solen, Abby Lennick, New Salem, and Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas. These ladies have also represented the Angus breed at association and industry functions throughout the past year. They will be eligible to compete for the title North Dakota Angus Queen 2025 on November 9th.

The North Dakota Angus Association is currently accepting applications for 2025 Angus Princesses. Young ladies interested in becoming a North Dakota Angus Princess, in order to be eligible, must be 16-21 years old, a member of 4-H, FFA or the North Dakota Junior Angus Association and be willing to commit time to promote the Angus breed at sales, shows, auctions, parades and other association and beef-related functions. The North Dakota Junior Angus Association has a list of recommended events to attend as well, including the North Dakota Junior Angus Field Day, North Dakota State Fair and others.

As a North Dakota Angus Princess, young ladies are then eligible to compete to become the ND Angus Queen. The ND Angus Queen Contest is comprised of three pieces: Personal Interview (judged on personality, answers to questions, and Angus knowledge & involvement), Prepared Speech (3–6-minute speech on a livestock, Angus or related topic, informative, persuasive, or entertaining, judged on presentation and content), and Scrapbook (recorded Princess responsibilities and activities, judged on completeness and neatness).

“The North Dakota Angus Association has the longest standing royalty program amongst all breeds in the state,” says Ashley Bruner, NDAA Secretary/Treasurer. “We’re very proud of these exceptional young ladies who have given their time and talents to represent our breed and we very much look forward to the future of Angus in our state.”

Arnold encourages young ladies involved in agriculture to apply adding, “take every single opportunity you get.”

For more information, contact Meghan Ressler at (701) 797-7213. Applications can be mailed to NDAA Queen Committee, 848 110th Ave NE, Cooperstown, ND 58425 or emailed to northdakotaangus@gmail.com . Applications are due Oct. 20.

For more information about the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com .

–North Dakota Angus Association