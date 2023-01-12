North Dakota Angus Association Select Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Jan. 7, 2023

Location: Kist Livestock Auction Mandan ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Sales Manager: Vern Frey

Averages:

28 yearling bulls $6,911

6 two year old bulls $5,750

9 bred heifers $6,222

18 yearling heifers $5,583

4 donor cows $5,063

44 embryos $610



This was a tremendous offering of cattle from many select Angus programs across the country. Sale management worked hard to assure customers the quality was top notch and that paid off for consignors. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING YEARLING BULLS:

Lot 8, $17,500, BSF Resilient 2212, 2/19/22,nSitz Resilient 10208xBSF 1607 Princess CF 1908 to LBS Angus Fortuna ND

Lot 49 $14,500, PF Resilient 221, 2/10/22, Sitz Resilient 10208xPF Queen Mother 807, to Sorenson Ranch Grenora ND

Lot 30 $11,500, HAF Versatile 2150, 2/13/22, Baldridge Versatile x HAF/KLC Lassie 4178 to Jallo Angus Fordville ND

Lot 50 $10,500, PF Resilient 250, 2/19/22/ Sitz Resilient 10208 x PF Lass 326 to Bush Angus Britton SD; Lot 3 $10,000, AAR No Doubt 215, 1/24/23, Hoover No Dout x AAR Blackcap 667 to Chance Fuchs Carson ND

TOP SELLING TWO YEAR OLD BULL

Lot 32 $12,000, JBAR Resilient 601j, 1/6/21, Sitz Resilient 10208 x JBAR Proud Belle 601D to Donn Nelson, Fullerton ND

