North Dakota Angus Tour, Sept. 17-19; headquarters: Dickinson

Make plans now to attend this year’s North Dakota Angus Tour hosted by the ND Angus Association.

Enjoy socializing with fellow Angus peers as well as meeting new acquaintances at this year’s upcoming North Dakota Angus tour. The tour will headquarter out of Dickinson, and feature North Dakota Angus breeders from Watford City, to Rhame, and Regent to Beach.

The event will kick off Saturday, September 17th with registration and a social gathering of all participants, sponsors and ranches at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota, in Dickinson. The ND Angus Auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery, Dickinson. For $35/ticket, attendees will enjoy a wine tasting, beef meal and silent auction event.

The two-day tour will begin with Cowboy Church Sunday morning, before departing for stops at Ridl Angus, Dickinson; Talkington Angus Ranch, Belfield; Richard Angus Ranch, Belfield; Week Angus, Beach; Open A Angus, Beach; and Best Angus & Quarter Horses, Watford City with additional displays from Dahl Angus, Wilson Angus and KD Angus. The evening will end with campfire music performed by Nashville recording artist Jessie Veeder.

Day two stops include Urlacher Angus, Regent; Carlson Angus Ranch, Regent; 21 Angus, New England; Evenson Angus, Hettinger; Bowman Ranch, Rhame; and Brooks Chalky Butte, Bowman. Throughout the tour the ND Junior Angus members will be hosting a poker run, where participants will get a card at each stop, and the winning hand at the end of each day will receive a prize.

The cost of the tour, which includes a two-day bus ride and all meals on the tour, is $75 per person, if pre-registered by August 31st, and $100/person after August 31st. The headquarters hotel is the Roosevelt Grand Dakota, Dickinson, ND. A block of rooms is available under North Dakota Angus for $89/night and reservations can be made by calling (701) 483-5600.

To register for the tour, go to http://www.ndangus.com . Hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA), contact Travis and Ashley Bruner, NDAA Sec./Treas. at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com for further details.

–American Angus Association