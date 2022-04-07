North Dakota Angus University Feed-out Begins in June

Cattle producers will have an opportunity to see how Angus‐sired cattle from their operation perform in a feedlot during the North Dakota Angus University calf feed‐out program this summer and fall.

Calf performance will be measured during a feeding study at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. Photo courtesy of NDSU.



North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC) is partnering with the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA) to sponsor the North Dakota Angus University Feed-out. This is the 11th year of the program.

Ranchers can consign steers to the program by contacting the CREC. Consigned steers should be at least 50% Angus genetics and weigh between 800 and 900 pounds at the time of delivery. Consigned cattle should be delivered to the CREC feedlot the week of June 6-10.

Ranchers who consign cattle pay the feeding costs based on the average cost of gain, plus veterinary costs and a modest yardage charge. The CREC will carry the feed, veterinary and yardage costs until the cattle are marketed. After the cattle are marketed, costs and all applicable fees are deducted from the sale price without an interest charge. Consigners of the program must also be NDAA members.

Participants in the North Dakota Angus University will receive periodic progress reports on their calves’ performance, as well as a final report on the overall performance, efficiency and carcass traits for their calves. In addition, this year producers will have an opportunity to have their consigned steers genetically tested with the Neogen Igenity Feeder tests and will receive data back from these tests.

In 2021, calf performance was measured during a 114-day feeding study. Steers had an average daily gain of 3.65 pounds per day and a dry-matter feed conversion of 7.6 (pounds of feed to pound of gain). Shrunk live weight at harvest averaged 1,405 pounds and carcass weight averaged 864 pounds. The cattle graded 86% USDA Choice or better with 57% meeting Certified Angus Beef (CAB) specifications or Prime quality grade.

The NDAA offers $1,000 in prizes to the top three carcasses at the end of the feed-out. These prizes are sponsored by Neogen, Midcontinent Livestock Supplements and LaMoure Feed and Seed.

To consign a group of cattle or for more information, contact Colin Tobin, CREC animal scientist, at 701-652-2951 or colin.tobin@ndsu.edu ; Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock systems specialist, at 701‐652‐2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu ; or Mike Wendel, North Dakota Angus Association program liaison, at 701‐710‐0425. For information on becoming a NDAA member, contact Ashley Bruner at 701-400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com .

–NDSU Extension