North Dakota Angus University feed-out program gearing up

Annual program looking for consignments of Angus steers

The 2023 North Dakota Angus University Feed-out program at the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC) will begin in June.

For the 12th consecutive year, the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA) is partnering with the NDSU CREC to sponsor the North Dakota Angus University Feed-out program. Cattle producers from across the state will have the opportunity to retain ownership of their cattle and receive valuable performance and carcass data of the animals.

Colin Tobin, Animal Scientist at the CREC since September 2021, will be heading up this year’s program. Originally from a cattle ranch in central South Dakota, Tobin completed his Bachelors in Agriculture and Masters in Plant Science at South Dakota State University and Ph.D. in Range Science at New Mexico State University (NMSU) in 2020.

While at NMSU, Tobin utilized GPS and accelerometer technologies to monitor behavior changes due to the onset of disease, mold and mycotoxin intake, and parturition, failed water systems, and forage utilization for cattle on rangeland. “Though the use of real-time tracking systems was and still is in the early stages, we received feedback on animal behavior shortly after it happened. These technologies use multiple methods to get data back to the user including direct satellite, Bluetooth, or line-of-sight antenna connections. The applications of technologies, such as virtual fence, are becoming more common in researchers and ranchers,” Tobin says.

While the animals are on feed, the crew at the CREC typically conducts research on the animals. This year’s project will focus on identifying heat stress in the steers. While the calves are at the CREC, some will have accelerometers ear tags. “From the data, we will identify how severe and for how long the animals are under heat stress. The heat stress data will provide added information to feeding operations across the state and region,” Tobin shared.

Ranchers can consign steers to the program by contacting the CREC. Consigned steers should be at least 50% Angus genetics and weigh between 800 and 900 pounds at the time of delivery. Consigned cattle should be delivered to the CREC feedlot the week of June 5-9, 2023. Ranchers who consign cattle pay the feeding costs based on the average cost of gain, plus veterinary costs and a modest yardage charge. The CREC will carry the feed, veterinary and yardage costs until the cattle are marketed. After the cattle are marketed, costs and all applicable fees are deducted from the sale price without an interest charge. Consigners of the program must also be NDAA members. Consignments will be limited to the first 160 steers.

Participants in the North Dakota Angus University will receive periodic progress reports on their calves’ performance, as well as a final report on the overall performance, efficiency and carcass traits for their calves. In addition, this year producers will have an opportunity to have their consigned steers genetically tested with the Neogen Igenity Feeder tests and will receive data back from these tests.

In 2022, calf performance was measured during a 118-day feeding study. Steers had an average daily gain of 5.0 to 7.2 pounds and a dry-matter feed conversion of 5.7 to 7.4 (pounds of feed to pound of gain). Shrunk live weight at harvest averaged 1,482 pounds. The cattle graded 88% USDA Choice or better with 57% meeting Certified Angus Beef® (CAB) specifications or Prime quality grade.

The NDAA is offering $1,500 in prizes for this year’s trial. The top three carcasses at the end of the feed-out will receive a prize of $500, $350 and $150 respectively. In addition, new this year will be cash prizes to the top two carcass groups by consigner in the amounts of $300 and $200. These prizes are sponsored by Neogen, Western Ag Reporter and LaMoure Feed and Seed.

To consign a group of cattle or for more information, contact Colin Tobin, CREC Animal Scientist, at 701-652-2951 or colin.tobin@ndsu.edu ; Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension Livestock Systems Specialist, at 701‐652‐2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu ; or Paul Topp, North Dakota Angus Association program liaison, at 701‐650-8371.

For information on becoming a NDAA member, contact Ashley Bruner at 701-400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com .

-North Dakota Angus Association