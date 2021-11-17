North Dakota: Applications open for Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program is now open for applications. The program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th Legislative Assembly. NDDA will provide cost-share assistance to producers via a lottery system.

“As a conservation program, the primary goal of the program is to protect and enhance soil health statewide,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “In particular, the program targets cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.”

Cover crops must have been planted by Aug. 31, 2021, and the online application must be completed by Dec. 1, 2021. There is a cost-share payment of $15 per acre for applicants. There is a 50-acre cap per applicant per year.

Complete details are available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program or by contacting Jason Wirtz at 701-220-1628 or jwirtz@nd.gov .

–ND Department of Agriculture