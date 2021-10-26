North Dakota Beef Commission Awards Grants to State Educators and Extension Agents

The North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) has awarded $35,000 in educational Beef Mini Grants to North Dakota Family and Consumer Science (FACS) educators, Agriculture Education (AG ED) teachers and programs, and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension Agents across the state. The competitive grants are to be used for the purchase of beef for use in classroom curriculum and youth/adult lessons about beef selection, storage, preparation, and nutrition.

The grant funds are allocated on a first-come-first serve basis and are only available to North Dakota schools and NDSU Extension offices. Selection criteria includes the number of students/youth involved, the length of the activity/lesson, and the measured youth impact on beef consumption and demand. The NDBC also provides supporting resources to educators and extension agents with beef-based curriculum.

The NDBC mini-grants and educational materials are provided by beef producers who fund the Beef Checkoff. “The Beef Mini Grants are an important component in the NDBC’s efforts to educate consumers, and in-particular our young consumers, about choosing and preparing beef as a part of a healthy diet,” says NDBC Consumer Marketing and Industry Relations Specialist Nicole Wardner. “Our educators and extension agents work hard to reach youth and adults across the state, and the NDBC is proud to help them in their efforts.”

Thirty-two FACS educators were awarded a total of $8,000 in Beef Mini Grants. Each of the following schools received a $250 grant: Central Cass, Lisbon, Bottineau, Ellendale, Northwood, Carrington, Cavalier, Maple Valley, Midway, Grand Forks Red River, Beach, Fargo Davies, Westhope, Fargo South, West Fargo Liberty Middle School, Washburn, West Fargo Sheyenne (x2), West Fargo High School (x2), Grand Forks South Middle School, Divide County, Kindred, Harvey, St. Johns, Hazen, Tioga, Sargent Central, Grafton, Fargo Ben Franklin Middle School, Minot, and Dunseith. A total of 2,074 students will be reached through the FACS lessons funded by the grants.

AG ED teachers and programs at 26 schools were awarded $23,750 in grants ranging from $300 to $1,000. The funded lessons will reach 1,243 students at schools across the state, including: Richland 44, Beulah, Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (SRCTC) Oakes (x2), Hillsboro, Wahpeton, Towner Granvillle Upham (TGU), Gackle Streeter, Garrison, Rugby, North Valley Career and Technical Center (NVCTC) Grafton, New Salem, Lakota, Stanley, United Public School District 7 Des Lacs, Hettinger, Ashley, Leeds, Center-Stanton, Kidder County, McClusky, Wilton, Turtle Lake-Mercer, Bismarck Career Academy, Ray, and Velva.

NDSU Extension Agents in nine counties were awarded a total of thirteen grants. The $250 grants were awarded in Wells, Ramsey, Adams, Ward, Dickey, Golden Valley, Logan, Grand Forks (X5) and Hettinger counties. Funded extension programming will reach a total of 905 youth and adult participants.

–North Dakota Beef Commission