North Dakota beef commission bill coming

North Dakota legislators will likely vote on a bill to change the selection process of the state beef commission during their upcoming 2025 session.

Dori Hauck from Hebron, a rancher and district 36 representative as well as the House Ag Committee vice chair, will sponsor a bill to establish an election process for the North Dakota Beef Commission.

Currently, the governor appoints the nine-member board.

Hauck said the election process will be more transparent and will relieve the governor of the burden of appointing yet another board. “He already has hundreds and hundreds of positions to fill,” said Hauck. “We as producers know each other in our regions. This will be a more transparent process.

“It is just like how we as legislators are selected. Our fellow constituents vote on the person they think will do a good job.”

Of the other seven commodity (checkoff-funded) groups in the state, five (barley, dry bean, corn, pea/lentil and soybean) are made up of members that are elected. Two of the boards (wheat and oilseed) are “hybrid” boards, meaning some members are elected and some are appointed.

The bill establishes nine districts with approximately the same number of cattle in each district. Cattle owners in each district would elect one representative every three years.

Hauck said the current board members will complete their three-year terms.

She doesn’t expect the expense to be too high, since each district has around 1,000 cattle producers in it. The expense will be the mailing of ballots once every three years to those producers.

Cattle producers over the age of 18 who have not taken a state beef checkoff refund in the past year will be eligible to seek a seat on the commission. Cattle producers over the age of 18 are eligible to vote. They can stop in to their local US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency office to ask for a ballot.

The North Dakota beef commission oversees the approximately $1.6 million taken in from beef checkoff dollars each year. Cattle owners must remit $1 for the national checkoff and $1 for the state checkoff for each head of cattle sold. The state beef commission retains half of the federal checkoff funds and the entire amount of the state checkoff funds, less the refunds obtained by sellers.