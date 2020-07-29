North Dakota Beef Commission Hires Consumer Marketing and Industry Relations Specialist

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) has hired Nicole Wardner as its new Consumer Marketing and Industry Relations Specialist. In this role with the NDBC, she will work in the areas of consumer marketing and education, as well as develop programs to inform beef producers and allied industry groups about what their beef checkoff dollars are doing to enhance consumer demand for beef.

Wardner, a Redwood Falls, Minn., native, grew up on a purebred Limousin cattle operation. She attended South Dakota State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, beef production. Following college, she worked for the Red River Farm Network as an on-air farm broadcaster. Wardner then served with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency as a program technician in Sheridan County and transitioned to North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension as the agriculture and natural resources agent for Sheridan county. She currently resides in Mercer, N.D., where she and her family operate a commercial cow/calf operation and farm small grains and row crops.

“I’m excited to be in this role and feel my experiences from previous ag positions have given me tools to utilize in all aspects of this job,” says Wardner. “The beef industry is very vast and has varying opportunities and opinions, however, at the end of the day, we can all agree that beef is the best source of zinc, iron and protein. At my house, Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.”

The NDBC, representing North Dakota beef farmers and ranchers, manages the state beef checkoff program with the mission of enhancing beef demand by strengthening consumer trust and exceeding consumer expectations. This is accomplished through programs and activities in the areas of promotion, research and consumer information. Learn more at http://www.ndbeef.org.

–North Dakota Beef Commission