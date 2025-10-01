North Dakota Beef Commission welcomes new Outreach and Engagement Specialist



Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) is excited to announce the addition of Jenna Paul to serve as the Outreach and Engagement Specialist. In this role, Jenna will lead consumer marketing and education while strengthening producer outreach and industry relations.

As a fifth-generation cow-calf producer from southeastern Montana, Jenna’s background fostered her passion for the beef industry and a commitment to consumer education. “Beef producers have an incredible story to tell, and consumers are eager to learn more about where their food comes from. I’m excited to share the voices of North Dakota’s producers and help consumers feel confident about choosing beef.”

Jenna is a recent graduate of South Dakota State University (SDSU) where she studied agricultural

communications with a focus on public relations and animal science. While studying at SDSU, she was actively involved in several agricultural clubs and organizations, building leadership skills and industry connections. She also interned with the National Western Stock Show Capital Campaign, AdFarm, a global Agri-marketing firm, and Montana State Extension to gain hands-on experience.

The North Dakota Beef Commission works on behalf of beef farmers and ranchers across the state to grow demand for beef. By focusing on consumer trust, education, promotion, and research, we connect people to beef and the families who raise it. Learn more at http://www.ndbeef.org .

Jenna Paul. North Dakota Beef Commission | Courtesy photo image

–North Dakota Beef Commission