North Dakota: Billings Co field days June 28, July 8, to collect spurge-eating insects

BISMARCK – Field days have been scheduled in Billings County to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said persons interested in acquiring the flea beetles to release on their own property can collect them from established populations at the field day site.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combatting leafy spurge infestations.”

The Billings County field days are scheduled for: 10 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, June 28 – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg 10 a.m. MDT, Friday, July 8 – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg

To get to the collection site from Belfield, attendees should take U.S. Highway 85 north from Belfield for 8.5 miles, turn west onto Franks Creek Road and travel an additional 14-15 miles. Signs will denote the turn to the collection site on the right.

Other counties are planning field days but complete details have not yet been finalized.

All attendees are asked to help collect and all beetles collected are distributed evenly.

Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the flea beetles and are asked to bring sweep nets if they have them.

More information and specific directions to field day sites are available by contacting the Billings County local weed control officer Katie Dillman at (701) 218-0113.

The field days are co-hosted by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the weed boards of the respective counties.

–NDSU Extension