North Dakota Board of Animal Health to meet Dec. 7
BISMARCK – The State Board of Animal Health will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s 6th floor conference room at the State Capitol.
If you would like the call-in information, please contact the Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655 prior to 9:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Draft Agenda
- Introductions and Roll Call
- Minutes
- Sept. 7, 2022, Meeting
- ND Department of Health
- Avian Influenza Update
- Chronic Wasting Disease
6. ND Game and Fish Department
7. USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services
8. USDA-APHIS Veterinary Services
9. Farmed Elk Updates
10. Nontraditional Livestock Updates
11. Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver Violations
· Alvin Berndt
· Maryline Moss
12. Importation Requirements
· US Animal Health Association (USAHA) Resolution – Brucellosis
· Dr. Halie Hasel – WY State Veterinarian
· Dr. Scott Leibsle – ID State Veterinarian
· Dr. Aimee Hunt – USDA-APHIS, Fort Collins, CO
· CAN Brand and Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver – Scheresky Ag Service
· Swine Identification
· Pipestone Veterinary Services & AMVC
13. ND Stockmen’s Association
14. Auction Market Updates
15. Field Investigator Updates
16. Fiscal Update
17. Restricted Feedlot Renewals
· Redding Farms
· Solaris Feeders
18. Upcoming Legislative Session
19. Other
20. Upcoming Meetings
· North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association (NDVMA) Winter Conference – Bismarck, Jan. 18, 2023
· NDVMA Winter Conference – Fargo, Jan. 24, 2023
· Veterinary Reserve Corps – Bismarck, Feb. 3, 2023
Where noted, the discussion of some of the above items may be held in executive session rather than during the portion of the meeting that is open to the public. If this is a regular meeting, additional topics may be discussed. If this is a special or emergency meeting, the governing body’s discussion will be limited to the topics and executive sessions listed above.
NOTE: Agenda items may be moved up or down on the agenda. Breaks will be at the discretion of the President of the Board.
–North Dakota Department of Agriculture