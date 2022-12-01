North Dakota Board of Animal Health to meet Dec. 7

BISMARCK – The State Board of Animal Health will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s 6th floor conference room at the State Capitol.

If you would like the call-in information, please contact the Animal Health Division at 701-328-2655 prior to 9:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Draft Agenda

Introductions and Roll Call Minutes Sept. 7, 2022, Meeting ND Department of Health Avian Influenza Update Chronic Wasting Disease

6. ND Game and Fish Department

7. USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services

8. USDA-APHIS Veterinary Services

9. Farmed Elk Updates

10. Nontraditional Livestock Updates

11. Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver Violations

· Alvin Berndt

· Maryline Moss

12. Importation Requirements

· US Animal Health Association (USAHA) Resolution – Brucellosis

· Dr. Halie Hasel – WY State Veterinarian

· Dr. Scott Leibsle – ID State Veterinarian

· Dr. Aimee Hunt – USDA-APHIS, Fort Collins, CO

· CAN Brand and Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver – Scheresky Ag Service

· Swine Identification

· Pipestone Veterinary Services & AMVC

13. ND Stockmen’s Association

14. Auction Market Updates

15. Field Investigator Updates

16. Fiscal Update

17. Restricted Feedlot Renewals

· Redding Farms

· Solaris Feeders

18. Upcoming Legislative Session

19. Other

20. Upcoming Meetings

· North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association (NDVMA) Winter Conference – Bismarck, Jan. 18, 2023

· NDVMA Winter Conference – Fargo, Jan. 24, 2023

· Veterinary Reserve Corps – Bismarck, Feb. 3, 2023

Where noted, the discussion of some of the above items may be held in executive session rather than during the portion of the meeting that is open to the public. If this is a regular meeting, additional topics may be discussed. If this is a special or emergency meeting, the governing body’s discussion will be limited to the topics and executive sessions listed above.

NOTE: Agenda items may be moved up or down on the agenda. Breaks will be at the discretion of the President of the Board.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture