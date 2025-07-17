North Dakota brand owners asked to update addresses before brand renewal begins

North Dakota law requires all livestock brands to be renewed every five years, and 2025 is a brand renewal year. Brandowners can expect their renewal notices in the mail in early August. They will have until Dec. 31, 2025, to renew their brands. If the brand is not renewed by then, the person will lose interest in the brand and may no longer use it.

In preparation for the brand renewal period, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is encouraging brandowners to make sure their correct mailing address is on file at the office, as the notices will be sent to the address on the brand. To doublecheck that the correct one is on file or to update the address if there have been changes, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail renewalquestions@ndstockmen.org .

The brand renewal fee is $50. Once renewed, the brand will be good for five years.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association