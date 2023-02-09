North Dakota Cattle Producer Elected Chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils

Bismarck, ND (Feb. 9, 2023) – Clark Price of Hensler, North Dakota, was elected chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention, held in New Orleans, Feb. 1-3. Price previously served as Federation Vice Chair.

The vision of the Federation of State Beef Councils, a division of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), is to build beef demand by inspiring, unifying and supporting an effective and coordinated state and national Checkoff partnership. It provides a voice and performance vehicle by which producers and qualified state beef councils (QSBCs) collectively influence and give direction to the Beef Checkoff.

In addition to communicating with Checkoff committee leaders, Federation regional vice presidents and industry stakeholders, as chair, Price will also represent the Federation on the Beef Promotion Operating Committee (BPOC), which is responsible for approving Beef Checkoff funding to conduct programs.

“It is an honor to be elected as Federation Chair and I accept the role with great responsibility,” said Price. “The beef industry needs to be diligent in educating the public about beef’s important role in good health and a sustainable food system, and I look forward to being part of sharing our story.”

Price runs a commercial cow herd and a feedlot in central North Dakota with his wife of 30 years, Milissa, and his son, Brennan. In addition to cattle, the family farms corn, wheat and soybeans and operates two agricultural retail stores where they sell livestock supplies, animal health products, feed and seed. Price has been a part of the Beef Promotion Operating Committee and has held leadership roles with the North Dakota Beef Commission and U.S. Meat Export Federation.

For more information about the work of the Federation of State Beef Councils, visithttp://www.ncba.org/federation .

–Federation of State Beef Councils