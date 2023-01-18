North Dakota Cattle Producer to Lead NCBA Tax and Credit Committee

WASHINGTON (January 18, 2023) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of North Dakota cattle producer Dan Rorvig as chair of the Tax and Credit Committee.

“Dan’s extensive experience in the financial sector and the cattle industry gives him a valuable perspective on issues that impact cattle producers’ ability to do business,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus, staff liaison to the committee. “Dan will play an important role in guiding NCBA’s efforts to preserve critical tax provisions that promote a viable business climate and support future generations of family operations.”

As a grassroots organization, NCBA policy committees provide a venue for cattle producers to discuss issues facing the cattle industry and develop policies that direct the association’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. The Tax and Credit Committee has jurisdiction over issues related to taxes and financial services.

Rorvig is a 33-year member of NCBA and recently served as vice chair of the Tax and Credit Committee. He has served on the NCBA Board of Directors, as president and on various committees of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, vice president and president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation and director of the North Dakota Beef Commission. Rorvig has also served as president and chairman of McVille Financial Services for numerous years.

Rorvig and his family own and operate a multi-generation ranch in the Sheyenne River Valley. The operation consists of cow-calf, stocker, backgrounding and commercial heifer development enterprises. Rorvig also has 30 years of experience in the banking industry. During that time, he was an owner of McVille State Bank.

Policy committee leaders serve a two-year term expiring at the end of 2024. To learn more about NCBA’s grassroots policy process, visit ncba.org/policy.

