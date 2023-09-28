North Dakota: Dakota Feeder Calf Show and Feedout set for Oct. 21, Turtle Lake

Interested consignors will deliver 500- to 700-pound steer calves before 10 a.m. CDT on the day of the show. Each producer can consign one or two pens containing three or four calves. The calves are exhibited and evaluated in the afternoon and then shipped to the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center feedlot to be fed to finished market weight.

This year marks 25 years of the feedout effort. “After 24 years of comparing calf performance, North Dakota cattle ranchers are finding superior growth and carcass characteristics,” says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock specialist at the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center. “Since cow herd genetics can change over time via bull and heifer selection, sending cattle to the Dakota Feeder Calf Show and Feedout gives the rancher information on how their selections are advancing their herd.”

NDSU Extension and Carrington Research Extension Center partner with the Dakota Feeder Calf Show to provide producers an opportunity to experience retained ownership of calves beyond the cow-calf segment of cattle production.

“There are several ways to collect growth performance carcass data from your calves,” says Colin Tobin, animal scientist at the Carrington Research Extension Center. “The best is to feed out your entire calf crop. That takes considerable time, effort and funds. An alternative is to consign a group of calves to a feedout project. Your risk is less, and a feedout project provides a substantial amount of information about the calves.”

Dakota Feeder Calf Show chair Darwin Chesrown has been consigning calves since the feedout started.

“I still enjoy comparing my weaned calves in October to the finished calves in May,” says Chesrown. “The calves really grow and I do see differences in herd sires.”

During the 2022-23 feedout, the calves gained an average of 724 pounds in 228 days, with a total feeding cost (excluding interest) of $1.15 per pound of gain. The average sale weight was 1,325 pounds. The calves were fed with a market weight break-even point of $150.57 per hundredweight.

“It’s the variation among cattle that makes this project educational and a real eye-opener,” Hoppe says.

In the 2022-23 feedout, the spread in net return per head between the average of the top and bottom five herds was $312.11. The spread between the top and bottom herd is more noticeable at $462.95 per head. Average daily weight gain in the feedlot was 3.8 pounds for the top-profiting herd and 3.1 pounds for the bottom herd.

“Small differences in production have a huge impact on profit,” Hoppe says.

Feedout project staff will gather data on the rate of gain, feeding costs and other characteristics during the trial. After the calves are marketed, the staff will collect and provide information to the entrants on carcass weight, meat quality, feeding expenses and value. Calves should be pre-vaccinated for BVD, PI3, IBR and BRSV, Mannheimia, Clostridials and histophilus somni. Booster vaccinations will be administered upon delivery to the show.

Producers will be assessed an entry fee of $20 per calf. Dakota Feeder Calf Show officials will present awards to producers at the end of the trial.

For more information or to preregister calves, contact Hoppe or Tobin at 701-652- 2951 (office), 701-650-8810 (cell) or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu , or Chesrown, Dakota Feeder Calf Show Committee, at 701-448-9286.