North Dakota: Dickinson Research Extension Center cattle reproductive strategies workshop, Nov. 14

Heifer synchronization, heifer development, breeding season, capturing value for genetically superior cows and single TAI will be among the topics discussed at a reproductive strategies workshop on Nov. 14, hosted by North Dakota State University’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3:15 p.m., MST, and will be emceed by Toby Stroh, Dickinson State University Department of Agriculture and Technical Studies.

The workshop will be held at Dickinson State University’s Agriculture Building Auditorium, Room 104, 400 State Ave., Dickinson, North Dakota.

The workshop agenda is:

Registration

Welcome and announcements – Douglas Landblom, DREC research specialist

Managing cows for reproductive success at the Dukart Ranch – Derrick Dukart, Manning, North Dakota

Reproductive management strategies to maximize production in natural service settings – Joe Dalton, University of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho (Zoom) and George Perry, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, Overton, Texas

Lunch

Capturing value for genetically superior calves – Troy Marshall, Director of Commercial Industry Relations, American Angus Association

Nutritional management of replacement heifers for reproductive success – Shelby Rosasco, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming

Single-TAI, delayed feedlot entry and economics research update and beef producer heifer synchronization survey result update – Douglas Landblom, Dickinson Research Extension Center and Songul Senturklu, Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, Canakkale, Turkey

Cattle price situation and other market outlooks for 2024-2025 – Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock economist

Closing comments and adjourn

If attending in person, registration is requested by Nov. 11. The workshop is also available to attend online via Zoom.

To learn more about the workshop and register, visit ndsu.ag/reproworkshop .

For other questions, contact Douglas Landblom at 701-456-1109 or douglas.landblom@ndsu.edu .



Heifer development and capturing value for genetically superior cows will be among the topics discussed at the workshop. NDSU | Courtesy photo



–NDSU Extension