North Dakota: Enderlin man sentenced for horse theft

Hunter Jankowski of Enderlin, N.D., was charged with a Class C felony for the theft of a horse in May 2018. On Dec. 19, Southeast District Court Judge Mark Blumer sentenced Jankowski to 30 days in the Richland County Jail, 80 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation. His incarceration began Jan. 7.

The horse, a 4-year-old dun gelding valued at $5,000, was stolen May 16, discovered and then returned to its owner May 21. NDSA Deputy Brand Inspector Fred Frederikson, who investigated the case, said the horse's freeze brand was helpful in identifying the animal's rightful owner and bringing Jankowski to justice.

Ransom County State's Attorney Fallon Kelly prosecuted the case.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association