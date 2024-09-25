North Dakota Fall Angus Tour held Sept. 14-16

There was something for everyone on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the ND Angus Association

Angus enthusiasts from across the country, toured through Northeastern North Dakota recently, on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA). People from ten states and two Canadian provinces came together September 14th through 16th in Devils Lake and set out to view the areas Angus cattle ranches. The tour group put on roughly 574 miles on the two-day excursion, that toured[AB1] 14 Angus breeders’ operations.

“We had a fantastic Angus tour,” said Kathy Tokach, NDAA President. “The tour hosts showcased some of the very best Angus genetics in the world. Attendance and optimism were great!”

The event kicked off with a ticketed fundraiser hosted by the North Dakota Angus Auxiliary. The group toured CoJACK Snack & Pack near Devils Lake and then stopped at the Black Paws Brewery for a beef brisket dinner and beer tasting. Attendees also participated in an Irish auction that further raised funds for the Auxiliary, which will be used to support the NDAA juniors through scholarships and activities.

There were several North Dakota Junior Angus Association members who participated in the tour as well. Advisors and junior members held a poker run on the tour, where participants drew a card at the first five stops each day and the best hands turned in received cash prizes. “It was a great way to raise money and get the junior members involved, and those who participated really had fun with it,” says Ashley Bruner, NDAA Secretary/Treasurer.

Before loading the buses Sunday morning, attendees were led with a Cowboy Church service, performed by Pastor Jeff Kapelle of New Life Fellowship, Tolna, ND.

The first stop of the tour was just north of Carrington at the North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center (NDSU CREC). North Dakota Angus University, a partnership between NDSU CREC and NDAA, is held at the research center. Tour participants heard from Colin Tobin, Research Animal Scientist and Karl Hoppe, Livestock Systems Specialist, both of NDSU CREC, about the program and partnership.

North Dakota Angus members showcased on Sunday’s tour route were Spickler Ranch South – Glenfield, Spickler Ranch North – Glenfield, Farnsworth Angus Ranch – McHenry, Hoyt Angus Ranch – McHenry, Topp Angus – Grace City, Harding Angus Ranch – Tolna, Haugen Cattle Company – Hannaford, Ressler Ranch – Cooperstown.

“We thoroughly enjoyed being a stop on the 2024 ND Angus Tour,” says Nathan Spickler, Spickler Ranch South, Glenfield, host of one of Sundays ranch stops. “It is a great opportunity to showcase our program and visit with cattle producers and industry enthusiasts alike. Thanks to the NDAA for hosting such a great event!”

In addition, while enjoying a brisket dinner at the Ressler Ranch cattle stop, the group heard from guest speakers Kenton Carlson, Livestock Territory Manager with Neogen, as well as Ryan Taylor, Public Policy Director with Ducks Unlimited. “Hearing from guest speakers adds value to the tour for participants. We like giving them a variety of cattle to view, ample opportunities to socialize with fellow cattlemen and women, and an educational component to share something new with attendees,” says Bruner.

An interesting fall thunderstorm rolled through early on day two, leaving more than an inch of rain at the first stop just prior to the bus arrival. That didn’t stop folks from getting muddy in the corral and looking at cattle at Arrow Brand Genetics near Maddock. The group also got to hear from Jim Bitz, owner of Napoleon Livestock.

Other ranches involved on day two were Gurr Lake Angus – Rolette, McCumber Angus Ranch – Rolette, Nelson Angus – Egeland, Johnson Bros. Angus – Egeland, and Jallo Angus Ranch – Fordville.

Haugen Cattle Co. HaugenCattleCompany-WBP_2609

The stop at Nelson Angus provided a beautiful cloudy backdrop for viewing the cattle. ND Angus Association | Courtesy photo NelsonAngus-WBP_3203

“Threatening skies cleared just long enough to keep the crowd dry at our tour stop,” said Steve Gilje of Gurr Lake Angus near Rolette. “We were thrilled to have so many Angus enthusiasts view our cattle and learn a little about our new grazing management system. Thanks to the sponsors and all who attended.”

Tour participants seemed to really enjoy all aspects of the tour. Meals are sponsored by Certified Angus Beef ® and are usually one of the highlights of the tour. No one goes home hungry!

“This event is a great opportunity, for both the ranch hosts to welcome people from all over to see first hand their cattle and operation, as well as for the participants to visit with fellow ranchers and see the variety of cattle within the breed,” added Bruner.

Emcees for the two-day event were Vern Frey, Frey Livestock Sales and Service, and Rod Geppert, Regional Manager with the American Angus Association.

The Fall Angus Tour is held every two years, in one of 6 regions of the state. The next tour will be held in 2026 in the Southeast region of North Dakota. For more information about the tour, or the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com

Spickler Ranch South ANgusKlein21

NDSU Research Center AngusKlein53

Topp Angus. Photos by Kelly Klein for Tri-State Livestock News AngusKlein1

Topp Angus AngusKlein63

Spickler Ranch North AngusKlein8

Ressler Angus Ranch AngusKlein7

McCumber Angus AngusKlein34

–North Dakota Angus Association