North Dakota Fall Angus Tour held Sept. 17-19

There was something for everyone on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the ND Angus Association

Angus enthusiasts from across the country, toured through Southwestern North Dakota recently, on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA). People from twelve states came together September 17th through 19th in Dickinson and set out to view the areas Angus cattle ranches. The tour group put on roughly 585 miles on the two-day excursion, that toured 14 Angus breeders’ operations.

“The North Dakota Angus tour event was three great days showing many different landscapes and cattle bred to fit each specific ranch, further showing the Angus breed strength is made up by the diversity of the cattle,” said Casey Maher, NDAA President.

The event kicked off with a ticketed fundraiser hosted by the North Dakota Angus Auxiliary at Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery near Dickinson. The event featured a beef meal and was paired with a wine tasting. Attendees also participated in a bucket auction that further raised funds for the Auxiliary, which will be used to support the NDAA juniors through scholarships and activities.

“The winetasting was a smashing success. The absolutely delicious North Dakota grown wines, savory roast beef meal, fabulous guests in attendance and the generous donations, made this event a night to remember,” shared Meghan Ressler, interim President of the North Dakota Angus Auxiliary. “The funds raised all go to support our Junior members, the very future of North Dakota’s Angus breed.”

There were several North Dakota Junior Angus Association members who participated in the tour as well. Advisors and junior members held a poker run on the tour, where participants drew a card at the first five stops each day and the best hands turned in received cash prizes. “It was a great way to raise money and get the junior members involved, and those who participated really had fun with it,” says Ashley Bruner, NDAA Secretary/Treasurer.

Before loading the buses Sunday morning, attendees were led with a Cowboy Church service, performed by Tracy Buer of Bison, SD. North Dakota Angus members showcased on Sunday’s tour route were Ridl Angus – Dickinson, Talkington Angus Ranch and Richard Angus Ranch – both Belfield, Week Angus – Beach, Open A Angus – Medora, Best Angus & Quarter Horses and KD Angus – both Watford City, and Dahl Angus – Keene.

“It was a beautiful evening,” says Pete Best, Best Angus & Quarter Horses, host of the final stop Sunday evening. With the sunset in the heart of the Badlands as the backdrop, folks viewed cattle, kids got rides on horses, all enjoyed Certified Angus Beef steaks, while listening to music performed live by Nashville recording artist, and Watford City native, Jessie Veeder. “It was great music, a gorgeous sunset and a bunch of wonderful people,” Best added.

Day two the tour visited Urlacher Angus and Carlson Angus Ranch – both near Regent, then headed to 21 Angus – New England, Evenson Angus – Hettinger, Bowman Ranch – Rhame, and Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch – Bowman.

Tour participants seemed to really enjoy all aspects of the tour. “This is my third North Dakota Angus Tour and this year certainly did not disappoint,” said Sue Glaser, President Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association. “The beef dinner and winery tour was a fun new twist. As usual the tour was well organized, the food was great, and the Angus breed was well represented by our gracious host ranches. For anyone looking to see some great cattle with like-minded folks, at a very reasonable price, be sure to join this tour in 2024!”

“This event is a great opportunity, for both the ranch hosts to welcome people from all over to see first hand their cattle and operation, as well as for the participants to visit with fellow ranchers and see the variety of cattle within the breed,” added Bruner.

The Fall Angus Tour is held every two years, in one of 6 regions of the state. The next tour will be held in 2024 in the Northeast region of North Dakota. For more information about the tour, or the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com .

21 Angus



Evenson Angus



Carlson Angus



Talkington Angus



Ridl Angus - Photos by Kelly Klein.



–North Dakota Angus Association